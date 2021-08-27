Red Bull extends Perez's F1 contract to 2022

Sergio Perez will stay with the Red Bull Formula 1 team in 2022, after a contract extension was agreed ahead of the Belgian Grand Prix.

The Mexican joined the outfit on a one-year deal at the start of this season, as Red Bull elected to look outside of its young driver programme for the first time in years.

Although Perez has had some difficulties adapting to the unique characteristics of Red Bull's F1 car concept, he has scored well and secured a victory for the team at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

Speaking about his deal, which will see him race alongside Max Verstappen again, Perez said: "I'm really happy to be continuing with a great team like Red Bull into the new era of Formula 1 and it's a great opportunity for me.

"Everyone starts from zero next year with the new regulations, so my only goal is to go all the way to the top with Red Bull."

Perez told Motorsport.com earlier this month that the tricky nature of the RB16B car had left him feeling that he was racing in an all-new category this season.

But despite still finding his way in getting the most out of the car, both driver and team think the foundations are there to improve more in the future.

Perez added: "It always takes time to get on top of everything when you join a new team but things have worked well this season and I really enjoy being a part of the Red Bull family. We've been working hard to deliver results so it's great to see the team have faith in me for the future.

"We have so much more to achieve together and we still have a great challenge on our hands this season so I really hope we can finish the year on a high and carry that momentum into 2022."

Red Bull team boss Christian Horner said that Perez's experience was viewed as a key asset for the outfit ahead of the all-new rules coming in to play for 2022.

"Checo is a highly respected team member and his experience and race-craft are invaluable as we fight for the constructors' championship," explained Horner.

"His integration into the wider team has been seamless and we have been impressed by his performances during the first half of the season which demonstrate what he's capable of in our car.

"Next year we move into a new era of F1 with completely revised regulations and cars, and with over 200 races and a decade of experience under his belt, Checo will play an integral role in helping the team navigate this transition and maximise the RB18."

Perez's confirmation at Red Bull means that sister team Red Bull will almost certainly keep an unchanged line-up of Pierre Gasly and Yuki Tsunoda for 2022.

Team principal Franz Tost said in Belgium that an announcement about its driver plans would be made next month.

"I think it will be decided in September, and we will announce it then," he said.