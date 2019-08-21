Red Bull’s ruthless history of mid-season F1 driver swaps
Aug 21, 2019, 2:45 PM
Few top Formula 1 teams have been as notorious as Red Bull for shuffling driver line-ups, given its record for mid-season bombshells such as the Alex Albon/Pierre Gasly switch.
In this video, we round up every time Red Bull or Toro Rosso has replaced a driver in the middle of a campaign, and the reasons why.
We also highlight a remarkable might-have-been in which a motorsport legend from elsewhere nearly raced a Toro Rosso as a one-off.
