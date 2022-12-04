Red Bull cost cap sanction fair despite F1 rivals wanting "blood", says FIA

Listen to this article

Red Bull was found guilty in October of having breached last year’s cost cap limit. It was handed a $7 million fine and given a 10 percent reduction in wind tunnel time as a punishment.

Many of Red Bull’s rivals had wanted much stricter sanctions laid down, but Sulayem thinks the FIA handled matters in the right manner, especially with cost cap rules being in their infancy.

“We learned a lot and a big review is going into it,” he said, when asked by Motorsport.com if he felt the cost cap punishment given out was enough of a deterrent.

“Who knows in the first year what is going to be the outcome? We didn't even expect it

“If you look at the other teams, they will say we have been light on them [Red Bull] And the penalty? Some of them want them to be hanged and they want to see blood. And the [guilty] teams themselves see it as huge on them. So where do you draw that?

“I mean, we have to be fair also. Do we want to get rid of them or we want them to be straightened up and not do it.”

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB18, Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB18 Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

One aspect that Sulayem does want to see handled much better next year is the timing of cost cap investigations – which him suggesting that letting matters drag late in to the year is not ideal.

“The only thing I would say is what we did in September/October, it should be done early,” he said. “But as the first year, we learned a lot from it. And we're still learning. So it is better to come in May; not in October.”

Sulayem also suggested that the FIA was bolstering its personnel numbers to help better police matters, both on the financial regulations and other areas.

“The financial regulation has been the first year; policing it is very hard,” he added. “And that is why we have discussed also employees: three more in the financial side, three more in the chassis and the PU. So more recruitment is coming ahead.

“If you don't have the manpower and the proper people to police it, what's the use of having this regulation? I believe that there was a balance between finance and also the sporting penalties there.”