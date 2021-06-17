Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Perez: O’Ward can race the very best drivers in the world
Formula 1 / French GP News

Pirelli: Red Bull and Aston Martin were running with lower pressures

By:

Red Bull and Aston Martin were running with lower pressures than expected in Formula 1’s Azerbaijan Grand Prix, Pirelli said on Thursday, but did not break any rules.

Pirelli: Red Bull and Aston Martin were running with lower pressures

While F1’s tyre supplier had previously been cryptic in suggesting in a statement that ‘running conditions’ had been behind the tyre failures suffered by Max Verstappen and Lance Stroll in Baku, it has now elaborated further on what triggered the blowouts.

And while Pirelli confirmed that both Red Bull and Aston Martin had followed the regulations with the minimum starting pressures and maximum blanket temperatures, it says that things deviated from what it expected once the cars were running.

Pirelli normally sets a starting pressure based on an expectation that the pressure will then raise further once the tyres are running out on track.

However, it appears that the tyres on Aston Martin and Red Bull did not experience such a raise in pressure in Baku and were therefore running at a lower level than Pirelli anticipated.

By running below the pressure that Pirelli expected, it meant the standing waves being caused by the high speed Baku corners were enough to trigger the failure on the inside shoulders of Verstappen and Stroll’s left rear tyres.

Read Also:

Speaking to media at the French Grand Prix, Pirelli's head of F1 and car racing Mario Isola confirmed that both teams were running with tyres outside of what Pirelli had expected.

“What happened in Baku is simply that the running conditions expected were different compared to the actual running conditions - and that created the failure,” he said.

“When you have a lot of energy going into the tyres, with the pressure that is lower compared to the expectation, the result is that on the sidewall you have what we call standing waves.

“Standing waves are putting a lot of energy into the inside shoulder of the tyre. And at a certain point, the tyre breaks. That is what happened, and the reason why we had this situation in in Baku.”

Isola said that the issue was not totally down to the tyre pressures at those two teams being below what was expected.

Another contributing factor was that Pirelli’s predictions for car performance over the weekend, based on data that teams had supplied, were not in line with how they really fared out on track.

“When we prepare the prescriptions [for minimum pressure], we receive the simulations and we consider margins,” he said. “The expected loads, the downforce or the speed, are simulated, so it is not exactly the value that we find on track. And in this case in Baku, we also found some parameters that were not exactly what we found on track.”

He added: “We assume that they are running at a certain pressure, and a certain camber. And with a margin on it, of course, we run in a condition that is okay for the tyre.

“In that case, we didn't achieve these conditions, not because teams were doing something against the regulations, but because they were looking as usual for performance, and that created a different scenario to what we were expecting. And the different scenario was that mainly the tyres were running at a lower pressure compared to expectation.”

Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR21

Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR21

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Isola said that the teams had not done anything against the regulations because there is no minimum running pressure that needs to be adhered to.

However, that is changing for next year when teams must run with a standard pressure sensor as part of F1’s new rules era.

“If the regulation is not written that there is a running pressure that you have to respect, I cannot say that they were doing something against the regulation in their search of more performance," continued Isola.

“If they respect the starting pressure, they are complying with the regulation. If the same happens next year when we, with the standard sensor, impose a running pressure, in that case they are against the regulations. But this is not the case this year.”

Isola said it was not really a surprise that teams were pushing the margins on tyre pressures, as he suggested the spread between teams on running pressures in Baku was more than one Psi.

“Each team is looking for performance,” he said. “They are here racing, they are not here just to cruise on track. And that means that, looking for performance, we know that if you go with a bit lower pressure, you get some performance."

Although there have been suspicions about teams playing around with pressures in recent races, Isola said Baku was the first time that it had been picked up in such a way.

“We check every time the running parameters when we receive the telemetry data from the race," he said. "We check everything on all the teams, of course, and also because it's an indication for the following race and its prescription, so we use the data. “

shares
comments
Perez: O’Ward can race the very best drivers in the world

Previous article

Perez: O’Ward can race the very best drivers in the world
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Pirelli: Red Bull and Aston Martin were running with lower pressures

17min
2
NASCAR Cup

Keelan Harvick gives 'Monster' Father's Day gift to his dad

20h
3
Formula 1

The F1 tyre tricks that new clampdown will stamp out

1d
4
Formula 1

Perez wants talks with drivers over ‘gentleman’s agreement’

2d
5
Formula 1

Verstappen: Pirelli cannot blame F1 teams for tyre failures

6h
Latest news
Pirelli: Red Bull and Aston Martin were running with lower pressures
Formula 1

Pirelli: Red Bull and Aston Martin were running with lower pressures

17m
Perez: O’Ward can race the very best drivers in the world
Formula 1

Perez: O’Ward can race the very best drivers in the world

2h
Mazepin: Schumacher can't "expect to have it too easy"
Formula 1

Mazepin: Schumacher can't "expect to have it too easy"

4h
Mercedes makes "short-term fix" to 'magic button' after Baku
Video Inside
Formula 1

Mercedes makes "short-term fix" to 'magic button' after Baku

5h
Bottas not letting Mercedes F1 future become a distraction
Formula 1

Bottas not letting Mercedes F1 future become a distraction

5h
Latest videos
Formula 1: Mercedes makes short term 00:39
Formula 1
1h

Formula 1: Mercedes makes short term "magic button" fix

Formula 1: Alpine says it is worrying if F1 teams were playing tricks with tyre pressures 00:53
Formula 1
4h

Formula 1: Alpine says it is worrying if F1 teams were playing tricks with tyre pressures

Formula 1: Gasly says it's too early for Red Bull to decide on 2022 plans 00:36
Formula 1
4h

Formula 1: Gasly says it's too early for Red Bull to decide on 2022 plans

Formula 1: Mercedes postpones Grosjean test 00:46
Formula 1
9h

Formula 1: Mercedes postpones Grosjean test

Formula 1: Ocon signs new Alpine F1 deal until 2024 00:39
Formula 1
9h

Formula 1: Ocon signs new Alpine F1 deal until 2024

Jonathan Noble More from
Jonathan Noble
Hamilton: Pirelli not to blame for Baku tyre blowouts
Formula 1

Hamilton: Pirelli not to blame for Baku tyre blowouts

The joy that exposes F1’s key weakness Prime
Formula 1

The joy that exposes F1’s key weakness

The F1 tyre tricks that new clampdown will stamp out
Formula 1

The F1 tyre tricks that new clampdown will stamp out

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The joy that exposes F1’s key weakness Prime

The joy that exposes F1’s key weakness

Long-awaited wins for ex-Formula 1 drivers Marcus Ericsson and Kevin Magnussen in IndyCar and IMSA last weekend gave F1 a reminder of what it is missing. But with the new rules aimed at levelling the playing field, there’s renewed optimism that more drivers can have a rewarding result when their day of days comes

Formula 1
9h
The F1 figures Red Bull and Mercedes can't afford to see again Prime

The F1 figures Red Bull and Mercedes can't afford to see again

OPINION: An interloper squad got amongst the title contenders during Formula 1’s street-circuit mini-break, where Red Bull left with the points lead in both championships. But, as the campaign heads back to purpose-built venues once again, how the drivers of the two top teams compare in one crucial area will be a major factor in deciding which squad stays in or retakes the top spot

Formula 1
Jun 16, 2021
Why Alfa's boss is up to the task of securing a stronger F1 future Prime

Why Alfa's boss is up to the task of securing a stronger F1 future

Two tenth places in recent races have lifted Alfa Romeo to the head of Formula 1's 'Class C' battle in 2021, but longer-term the Swiss-based squad has far loftier ambitions. With the new 2022 rules set to level out the playing field, team boss Frederic Vasseur has good reason to be optimistic, as he explained to Motorsport.com in an exclusive interview

Formula 1
Jun 15, 2021
How Barnard's revolutionary McLaren transformed F1 car construction Prime

How Barnard's revolutionary McLaren transformed F1 car construction

The MP4/1 was pioneering by choice, but a McLaren by chance. STUART CODLING relates the tangled (carbon fibre) weaves which led to the creation of one of motor racing’s defining cars

Formula 1
Jun 15, 2021
Why the end is nigh for F1’s most dependable design tool Prime

Why the end is nigh for F1’s most dependable design tool

Wind tunnel work forms the bedrock of aerodynamic development in Formula 1. But as Pat Symonds explains, advances in virtual research are signalling the end of these expensive and complicated relics.

Formula 1
Jun 13, 2021
Why Mosley’s legacy amounts to far more than tabloid rumour Prime

Why Mosley’s legacy amounts to far more than tabloid rumour

The newspapers, naturally, lingered over Max Mosley’s tainted family history and niche sexual practices. But this is to trivialise the legacy of a big beast of motor racing politics. Stuart Codling weighs the life of a man whose work for safety on both road and track has saved hundreds of thousands of lives, but whose penchant for cruelty remains problematic and polarising.

Formula 1
Jun 12, 2021
Why pragmatic Perez isn't fazed by no-nonsense Red Bull F1 culture Prime

Why pragmatic Perez isn't fazed by no-nonsense Red Bull F1 culture

Sergio Perez has spent most of his career labouring in Formula 1’s midfield, wondering whether he’d ever get another shot at the big time. Red Bull has handed him that chance and, although life at the top is tough, the Baku winner is doing all the right things to get on terms with Max Verstappen, says BEN ANDERSON

Formula 1
Jun 11, 2021
What the data tells us about the F1 2021 title fight Prime

What the data tells us about the F1 2021 title fight

Formula 1 has been tracking car performance using timing loops mounted every 200m around each circuit – to the extent that it was able to anticipate Ferrari’s 'surprise’ pole in Monaco. PAT SYMONDS explains what this means for this season and beyond

Formula 1
Jun 10, 2021

Trending Today

Pirelli: Red Bull and Aston Martin were running with lower pressures
Formula 1 Formula 1

Pirelli: Red Bull and Aston Martin were running with lower pressures

The F1 tyre tricks that new clampdown will stamp out
Formula 1 Formula 1

The F1 tyre tricks that new clampdown will stamp out

Keelan Harvick gives 'Monster' Father's Day gift to his dad
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Keelan Harvick gives 'Monster' Father's Day gift to his dad

Perez wants talks with drivers over ‘gentleman’s agreement’
Formula 1 Formula 1

Perez wants talks with drivers over ‘gentleman’s agreement’

The conflicts at the heart of F1's TV graphics push
Formula 1 Formula 1

The conflicts at the heart of F1's TV graphics push

Hamilton: Pirelli not to blame for Baku tyre blowouts
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton: Pirelli not to blame for Baku tyre blowouts

Verstappen: Pirelli cannot blame F1 teams for tyre failures
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen: Pirelli cannot blame F1 teams for tyre failures

Mazepin: Schumacher can't "expect to have it too easy"
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mazepin: Schumacher can't "expect to have it too easy"

Latest news

Pirelli: Red Bull and Aston Martin were running with lower pressures
Formula 1 Formula 1

Pirelli: Red Bull and Aston Martin were running with lower pressures

Perez: O’Ward can race the very best drivers in the world
Formula 1 Formula 1

Perez: O’Ward can race the very best drivers in the world

Mazepin: Schumacher can't "expect to have it too easy"
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mazepin: Schumacher can't "expect to have it too easy"

Mercedes makes "short-term fix" to 'magic button' after Baku
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes makes "short-term fix" to 'magic button' after Baku

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.