RB unveils Hugo-designed denim livery for Singapore F1 GP

RB will race at the Singapore Grand Prix with a denim-effect special livery, which has been designed by team sponsor and fashion brand Hugo for the night-time Formula 1 race.

The car features a light-blue, stonewashed denim overlay on the nose and the sidepods, detailed by tears and frayed edges. This is contrasted by a darker blue denim wrap on the endplates and in the space usually occupied by the white flash on the regular livery: atop the chassis and down the flanks.

A stitching effect has also been incorporated into the design to link the two colours together. The usual metallic blue and silver scheme remains in place around the cockpit, halo, and engine cover.

The team logo is also 'branded' onto a leather-effect path on the nose and rear wing endplate, while fans of the 1999 BAR livery will welcome the return of a zip to F1 design as this features along the top of the sidepods.

The denim motif will continue into the design of RB's pit garage furniture, while both Daniel Ricciardo and Yuki Tsunoda will drive in special race suits throughout the weekend.

“Over the years we’ve seen fashion brands join forces with F1 teams and drivers, especially when it comes to outfits, but never have we seen any of them take this step in full immersing themselves on track too," Daniel Ricciardo said of the new livery.

"We’re really raising the stakes here and paving the way, showcasing that there’s so much more that can be done for brands to explore. I think we’re definitely going to open the eyes of these fashion houses and see more fashion-inspired liveries come to life.”

Yuki Tsunoda added: “Fashion is one of my passion points, so to see our team collaborating in such a unique way, beyond our team kit and our daily HUGO outfits is super cool, especially since no one else has ever done it before."

Hugo, a brand that forms one half of the larger Hugo Boss fashion retailer, joined the RB team as a partner at the start of 2024 following the team's rebrand.

It had been rumoured that the German brand was seeking to take title sponsorship rights for 2024, as the the team formerly known as AlphaTauri was in the process of rebranding.

Instead, Hugo elected to take a smaller role as the team's apparel and teamwear supplier, while its sister brand Boss is present on the Aston Martin car.

Hugo Boss has prior involvements in F1 with McLaren and Mercedes, before departing to become an official partner of Formula E at the end of the 2022-23 season.