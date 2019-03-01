Sign in
Giorgio Piola's F1 technical analysis
Giorgio Piola's F1 technical analysis

Formula 1 / Analysis

Tech verdict: Rating F1 2019's technical designs

1h ago

All 10 Formula 1 teams have been bringing car developments throughout the two weeks of 2019 pre-season testing, which comes to an end at the Barcelona track on Friday.

That means the next time the cars will run will be at the 2019 season opener in Melbourne, where yet more updates will be revealed.

In this video, our technical experts Giorgio Piola and Jake Boxall-Legge explain the intricate details of each new part that has been put on cars up and down the Barcelona pitlane over the course of testing.

They have then ranked each car and given it a score out of 10 to decide which team currently has the best package from a technical standpoint.

