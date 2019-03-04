Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Special feature

Ranking the teams after F1 testing

shares
comments
27m ago

After eight days of action, Formula 1 pre-season testing is over, but there's still questions to ask about the outright speed of Ferrari and Mercedes through to McLaren and Williams.

The next time the cars will be seen in action is at the Australian Grand Prix later this month, where the team's outright pace will be revealed.

In this video, Ben Anderson is joined by Scott Mitchell and Edd Straw to take a look at the long run pace as well as the one-lap speed of the 2019 challengers.

They bid to rank the 10 teams after the two tests in Barcelona.

Next article
Lowe: Kubica feedback "very encouraging" compared to 2018

Previous article

Lowe: Kubica feedback "very encouraging" compared to 2018
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1

Red zone: trending stories

Hailie Deegan makes late pass to win Las Vegas K&N West opener
NASCAR / Breaking news

Hailie Deegan makes late pass to win Las Vegas K&N West opener

Mar 1, 2019

Latest videos
Why F1's 2019 regulation changes 'stung' for the teams 07:16
Formula 1

Why F1's 2019 regulation changes 'stung' for the teams

3h ago
Ranking the teams after F1 testing 21:48
Formula 1

Ranking the teams after F1 testing

Mar 2, 2019

News in depth
Ranking the teams after F1 testing
Formula 1

Ranking the teams after F1 testing

Lowe: Kubica feedback
Formula 1

Lowe: Kubica feedback "very encouraging" compared to 2018

Zandvoort now only option to revive Dutch GP
Formula 1

Zandvoort now only option to revive Dutch GP

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.