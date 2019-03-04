Ranking the teams after F1 testing
shares
comments
27m ago
After eight days of action, Formula 1 pre-season testing is over, but there's still questions to ask about the outright speed of Ferrari and Mercedes through to McLaren and Williams.
The next time the cars will be seen in action is at the Australian Grand Prix later this month, where the team's outright pace will be revealed.
In this video, Ben Anderson is joined by Scott Mitchell and Edd Straw to take a look at the long run pace as well as the one-lap speed of the 2019 challengers.
They bid to rank the 10 teams after the two tests in Barcelona.
Next article
Load comments
About this article
|Series
|Formula 1
Ranking the teams after F1 testing
shares
comments