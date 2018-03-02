Global
Formula 1 Analysis

Ranking the F1 teams after the first test

Ranking the F1 teams after the first test
By: Gary Anderson, F1 technical expert
02/03/2018 11:34

It was a cold and inconclusive week at Barcelona, but by extrapolating the data and adjusting it for tyres and fuels loads it’s possible to create an early ranking of the 2018 Formula 1 field.

This has been the most difficult pre-season Formula 1 test to read anything into that I've ever known, mainly thanks to the usually cold, often wet and sometimes snowy conditions that have hit the resurfaced Barcelona circuit.

But you can always learn something from what happens on track, so despite those problems on top of the usual question marks over fuel loads, run plans, tyre choices and how drivers pushing I've attempted to produce a car ranking that at least will give a pointer to how the season is shaping up.

