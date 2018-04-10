Ranking all F1 teams after the Bahrain GP

Ferrari is doing all the winning so far in 2018, but there is a big reason it can't be considered the star from last weekend. In Bahrain there was another team that deserves top billing, and it's another blow for McLaren

They say results don't lie, and if you want to know the best at the end of the season you simply look at the results. Right now, that means Ferrari and Mercedes are the best teams in Formula 1.

But after Mercedes' difficulties at the start of the season, losing two races it should have won, you have to ask whether such a well-resourced and set up team should be making those sorts of errors.