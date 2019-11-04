Formula 1
Previous
Formula 1 / Commentary

Ranked! Top 10 ugly F1 cars caused by rule changes

shares
comments
By:
Nov 4, 2019, 9:58 PM

Formula 1 cars should be the pinnacle of speed and beauty, but every now and then a new set of rules comes along and messes things up.

In this video Jake Boxall-Legge takes a look back through the history books to revisit 10 hideous F1 cars that looked the way they did because of rule changes for the season they competed in.

Read Also:

Next article
US GP: Best images from Sunday’s race

Previous article

US GP: Best images from Sunday’s race
About this article

Series Formula 1
Author Jake Boxall-Legge

Latest results Standings

