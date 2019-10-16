Ranked! Top 10 rare F1 car liveries
Oct 16, 2019, 9:01 PM
Formula 1's strict rules governing car liveries means we don't get to see much variety from teams during a season, but in the past it was a different matter.
Over the course of F1 history there have been a few examples of special circumstances leading to paintjobs that only appear for a short time.
In this video, we rank the 10 short-lived designs we remember most fondly. Let us know if you’ve got your own favourites in the comments below.
