Formula 1 / Commentary

Ranked! Top 10 rare F1 car liveries

Oct 16, 2019, 9:01 PM

Formula 1's strict rules governing car liveries means we don't get to see much variety from teams during a season, but in the past it was a different matter.

Over the course of F1 history there have been a few examples of special circumstances leading to paintjobs that only appear for a short time.

In this video, we rank the 10 short-lived designs we remember most fondly. Let us know if you’ve got your own favourites in the comments below.

About this article

Series Formula 1
Teams Ferrari Shop Now , McLaren Shop Now , Larrousse

