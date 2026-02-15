Ranked: Rate the 2026 F1 liveries

1. Red Bull

Max Verstappen (Red Bull) Photo de: Joe Portlock / LAT Images via Getty Images

Jake Boxall-Legge: It's funny how our perceptions change. The matte Red Bulls had become so stale that I've been drawn towards the return of metallic blue, a livery I didn't really take a second look at during its pomp. But, under the floodlights, it looks great.

2. Haas

Esteban Ocon (Haas) Photo de: Joe Portlock / LAT Images via Getty Images

Filip Cleeren: I have actually put Haas on top this year in my own list, ahead of the improved Red Bull, because it's by far the squad's most striking livery and the white really pops in broad daylight. And the Toyota (TGR) branding just works with the team's own colour palette.

3. Racing Bulls

Arvid Lindblad (Racing Bulls) Photo de: Alastair Staley / LAT Images via Getty Images

Ronald Vording: Racing Bulls's popular white livery is still turning plenty of heads, although I personally preferred last year’s version of it.

FC: I tend to agree, Haas beats out Racing Bulls in the battle of the white liveries, as the latter's colour scheme is not quite as pleasing as last year's rendition. Probably too much black and dark blue in key areas? It still looks great, though.

4. McLaren

Oscar Piastri (McLaren) Photo de: Alastair Staley / LAT Images via Getty Images

RV: I still rate McLaren highly, mainly because I generally think papaya suits F1 cars very well — although it must be said that this year’s design is not particularly daring compared to previous years.

FC: So, that's exactly why I've only put McLaren in eighth, much lower than Ronald and Jake have it. I would have liked to see something fresh and featuring much more papaya than black.

5. Mercedes

Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes Photo by: Guido De Bortoli / LAT Images via Getty Images

FC: It looks like I am rating the Mercedes W17 livery a lot higher than my colleagues. I think its mix of silver and black is actually well executed this year, delineated by a Petronas teal trim, and there's a clever integration of the famed Adidas stripes.

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari Photo by: Guido De Bortoli / LAT Images via Getty Images

FC: Over the past decade, Ferrari peaked with its 2022 livery and has been going backwards ever since. Just commit to an all-red car with either black or white wings.

RV: The numerous HP logos don't do it any favours at all. The blue doesn’t suit the red and white.

7. Aston Martin

Lance Stroll, Aston Martin Racing Photo by: Zak Mauger / LAT Images via Getty Images

JBL: Aston seems committed to messing about with blocks of uncoloured livery. The decision to abruptly cut a black space onto the sidepod, and simultaneously extrude some of the green to the undercut, looks wrong. The neon yellow has not been well integrated into the design either.

8. Alpine

Franco Colapinto (Alpine) Photo de: Joe Portlock / LAT Images via Getty Images

JBL: Although the livery changes were only subtle on this year's Alpine, it's a large downgrade overall. The transition between the pink and blue on the nose feels clumsy, ill-fitting with the lines of the car, and feels like change for the sheer sake of it.

FC: Another one where I'm disagreeing with my esteemed colleagues. Under the stinging Bahraini sun, I thought the metallic blue and pink livery popped more than I expected. Perhaps an all-blue nose would make it better?

9. Cadillac

Valtteri Bottas, Cadillac Racing Photo by: Andy Hone/ LAT Images via Getty Images

RV: The concept of splitting the design into two halves is well thought out, but I would have appreciated a livery incorporating yellow a bit more.

FC: I was quietly also hoping for some variation of Cadillac's yellow and black LMDh livery - and sister brand Corvette before that. This design is classy but understated. I do find the white half more interesting than the black one.

10. Williams

Carlos Sainz, Williams Photo by: Zak Mauger / LAT Images via Getty Images

FC: None of us had a lot to say about the Williams livery, because... there's not much to say. It's fine, but not particularly interesting.

Gabriel Bortoleto (Audi) Photo de: Alastair Staley / LAT Images via Getty Images

JBL: Had this been launch season, I'd have stuck Audi at the bottom - but, in the flesh, the R26 actually scrubs up pretty well.

FC: It does look better under the lights after sunset, but it's quite barebones and a missed opportunity to do something more interesting.

Ranking Jake Boxall-Legge Ronald Vording Filip Cleeren Overall 1 Red Bull Red Bull Haas Red Bull 2 Racing Bulls Haas Red Bull Haas 3 Haas Racing Bulls Mercedes Racing Bulls 4 McLaren McLaren Racing Bulls McLaren 5 Ferrari Ferrari Alpine Mercedes 6 Williams Mercedes Aston Martin Ferrari 7 Audi Aston Martin Cadillac Aston Martin 8 Cadillac Alpine McLaren Alpine 9 Mercedes Audi Ferrari Cadillac 10 Aston Martin Cadillac Williams Williams 11 Alpine Williams Audi Audi

What is your favourite livery of the class of 2026? Vote below and have your say.