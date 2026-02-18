Ralf Schumacher warns Max Verstappen against 'harming' F1 amid 2026 criticism

Ralf Schumacher has responded to Max Verstappen's pushback against Formula 1's 2026 regulations after the four-time champion slammed the championship's new cars as "anti-racing". Labelling his comments as "scaremongering," the driver-turned-pundit is sure that it won't make any difference.

This comes as each of the 22 drivers on the grid attempt to acclimatise themselves to the new cars as pre-season testing takes place in Bahrain. With a focus on energy conservation, the method of driving this new machinery is a drastic change from last year's cars - something that drivers have had varied opinions on.

Such a change was always going to make some noise, but the Dutchman's comments, while unsurprising, were plastered across news outlets.

"So close to the start of a season it’s usually almost impossible to change the regulations," Schumacher said on the Backstage Boxengasse podcast. "The only exception would be if there were an issue affecting everyone—something that can clearly be proven to be a problem or an oversight. In that case, all teams would have to agree, and only then could something potentially be changed.

"There’s also the time factor," he continued. "If you intervene at this stage, it’s not something that can be implemented overnight. Take the example of the engines at Mercedes—issues like that simply can’t be fixed from one day to the next.

"I think, as always, there’s also a bit of scaremongering involved. Some raise concerns because they might see an advantage in doing so, or because they’re struggling themselves. So it makes sense to wait for the first race. In Formula 1, it has often happened that everyone complained at the beginning of a regulatory change."

Schumacher, brother of seven-time champion Michael Schumacher and himself a six-time race winner, added that Verstappen shouldn't aim to damage the series with his comments as he compared his sometimes-impulsive responses to that of former Red Bull driver and four-time champion Sebastian Vettel.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing Photo by: Sam Bagnall / Sutton Images via Getty Images

"One thing should never be forgotten: where everyone in the sport comes from, and what Formula 1 has done for all involved—including myself. The intention should always be not to harm the sport as a whole.

"Having an opinion is fine, but it would be better to stay open-minded, wait for the first races, and avoid creating panic or passing judgment too quickly. That’s not ideal. Greater unity would help, and that’s something drivers would also expect from the other side. So, in my view, it’s better not to overwork or overreact to things at this stage.

"Sebastian was also someone who would sometimes speak out very quickly about certain issues. But Formula 1 remains the foundation on which many careers were built. Personally, I owe a great deal to Bernie Ecclestone, and in retrospect, many others do as well, considering what he created.

"That’s why cooperation is essential, and perhaps some things could be expressed differently.

"I understand Max as well, but it’s important to keep the bigger picture in mind. Formula 1 as a whole has to function. And if criticism is necessary, it may be better to address it behind closed doors. It should also not be forgotten that this regulation change was not simply Formula 1’s own preference; it was a key prerequisite for Volkswagen, and specifically Audi, to enter the sport.

"So there has to be a balance: does a driver find the car especially enjoyable to drive, or is it more important to have a major global brand involved in Formula 1? From that perspective, the decision was probably the right one.

"Now it’s a matter of pushing through. The engineers are working hard on it, and in the end I’m quite sure a good solution to the problem will be found."