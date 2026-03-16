Ralf Schumacher raises concern over F1 2026 regulations and driver input in "artificial" overtakes

Former Formula 1 driver and Sky Sports Germany pundit Ralf Schumacher has joined the argument that the new 2026 regulations are "too artificial."

While the German agreed that more overtakes make for more exciting viewing, he claimed that the balance is currently not where it should be in terms of the drivers' input in overtakes.

"Well, I have to say when I saw the first few laps in Melbourne, I thought it's exciting," Schumacher told Sky Sports Germany after the Chinese Grand Prix at the Shanghai International Circuit.

"It's a bit like motorcycle races overtaking. But then looking back and looking at the race after, I thought it's a bit too much. It's too artificial.

"So we need to make sure Formula 1 is still the pinnacle of sport and where the driver makes the biggest difference.

"And yes, at the same time, we need to make sure overtaking is there and makes it more exciting. At the moment, I think the balance isn't right.

"But what has changed to me in Formula 1 is everybody seems to be aware of it and everybody's working together and willing to change something and that's the most important."

Isack Hadjar, Red Bull Racing, Arvid Lindblad, Racing Bulls Photo by: Andy Hone/ LAT Images via Getty Images

Some have found the new regulations exciting, while others have criticised the overtake mode and the use of the boost button, likening it to Mario Kart.

"It’s terrible, if someone likes this, then you really don’t know what racing is about," four-time champion Max Verstappen said of the new regulations. "It’s not fun at all. It’s playing Mario Kart. This is not racing.

"You are boosting past, then you run out of battery the next straight, they boost past you again. For me, it’s just a joke."

He added: "It’s just Kimi or George that is winning. It’s not really back and forth. They’re miles ahead of the field.

"It’s just that Ferrari sometimes has these good starts, that they push themselves in front and then it takes a few laps to sort it all out.

"Like I said, this has nothing to do with racing."