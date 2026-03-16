Ralf Schumacher raises concern over F1 2026 regulations and driver input in "artificial" overtakes
Ralf Schumacher has criticised Formula 1’s 2026 regulations as too artificial, arguing that the current overtaking balance takes too much away from driver skill
Ralf Schumacher
Photo by: Kym Illman / Getty Images
Former Formula 1 driver and Sky Sports Germany pundit Ralf Schumacher has joined the argument that the new 2026 regulations are "too artificial."
While the German agreed that more overtakes make for more exciting viewing, he claimed that the balance is currently not where it should be in terms of the drivers' input in overtakes.
"Well, I have to say when I saw the first few laps in Melbourne, I thought it's exciting," Schumacher told Sky Sports Germany after the Chinese Grand Prix at the Shanghai International Circuit.
"It's a bit like motorcycle races overtaking. But then looking back and looking at the race after, I thought it's a bit too much. It's too artificial.
"So we need to make sure Formula 1 is still the pinnacle of sport and where the driver makes the biggest difference.
"And yes, at the same time, we need to make sure overtaking is there and makes it more exciting. At the moment, I think the balance isn't right.
"But what has changed to me in Formula 1 is everybody seems to be aware of it and everybody's working together and willing to change something and that's the most important."
Isack Hadjar, Red Bull Racing, Arvid Lindblad, Racing Bulls
Photo by: Andy Hone/ LAT Images via Getty Images
Some have found the new regulations exciting, while others have criticised the overtake mode and the use of the boost button, likening it to Mario Kart.
"It’s terrible, if someone likes this, then you really don’t know what racing is about," four-time champion Max Verstappen said of the new regulations. "It’s not fun at all. It’s playing Mario Kart. This is not racing.
"You are boosting past, then you run out of battery the next straight, they boost past you again. For me, it’s just a joke."
He added: "It’s just Kimi or George that is winning. It’s not really back and forth. They’re miles ahead of the field.
"It’s just that Ferrari sometimes has these good starts, that they push themselves in front and then it takes a few laps to sort it all out.
"Like I said, this has nothing to do with racing."
Share Or Save This Story
Ralf Schumacher warns Mercedes still has “reserves left” despite McLaren’s 2026 F1 progress
Kimi Antonelli apology attempt to Isack Hadjar after Chinese GP sprint spotted on video
Ferrari’s 2026 leap gives Fred Vasseur "breathing room", says Ralf Schumacher
Latest news
Ralf Schumacher raises concern over F1 2026 regulations and driver input in "artificial" overtakes
The race starts problem that is costing Max Verstappen in F1 2026
"F1: The Movie" beats major rivals to win Oscar as it continues awards run
No F1 rule changes ahead of Japan, but Toto Wolff remains wary of ‘political knives’
How 2023 is McLaren's blueprint to dust itself off after Chinese F1 no-show
Antonelli's China triumph demonstrated his class - and the next lessons of his F1 career
How Antonelli became F1's youngest-ever polesitter
What we learned from the 2026 F1 Chinese GP sprint race and qualifying
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments