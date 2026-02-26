Ralf Schumacher questions whether Honda underestimated F1’s 2026 power unit rules

Ralf Schumacher has questioned whether Honda has underestimated the scale of Formula 1's power unit regulations after a tricky bout of testing for the Aston Martin F1 team in Bahrain.

The Silverstone outfit has put a lot of trust in its works Honda partnership for 2026. Pairing it with Adrian Newey's first complete chassis for the team and substantial investment from its owner Lawrence Stroll, it was supposed to be a combination worthy of its two-time F1 champion driver, Fernando Alonso.

But the squad's two weeks in Bahrain ended in disappointment, as it was clear that there were issues with the power unit. Talking on the Backstage Boxengasse podcast, Schumacher argued that the team - and the media - should receive a level of clarity from the Japanese power unit supplier on how soon the issue can be fixed.

"It certainly looks that way," Schumacher answered when asked if Honda underestimated the 2026 regulations. "The question is: can they fix it with the existing concept, or do they need a total rethink? None of us can answer that yet.

"And if a rethink is required, the year will be over before you know it. That’s why I’m saying there needs to be clarity—to the media, but also to the partners."

The former F1 driver continued, dialling up the criticism, calling the team's level of performance over the testing period 'unacceptable' after the level of investment from its owner.

"I think they only did six laps on the final day, and even those weren't great. When you consider how much money and effort goes into this project... yeah, that's an unacceptable state of affairs. And this is now year four or five of the Stroll era, right?

Lance Stroll, Aston Martin Racing Photo by: Simon Galloway / LAT Images via Getty Images

"I remember those 'six-star' stories very well. But as I said, I take no pleasure in this. It’s more like pity, because the project looked great, and when you bring in someone like Honda—effectively the reigning world champions—and it backfires like this, I almost feel bad for them."

Honda has a strong history in the hybrid era, powering Red Bull and its sister team to incredibly dominant seasons after it was paired with a strong Newey-built chassis and the talent of its lead driver Max Verstappen.

From 2019, the team continuously rose in dominance, resulting in a championship win for the Dutchman in 2021 and even more so in the ground effect era.

"They need to stay calm, but I’m curious," Schumacher continued. "People are paying a lot of money, sponsors are paying a lot of money, and I believe the atmosphere is anything but good right now."

With doubts about whether the team will even finish the first race in Australia next month, there will be high pressure in the Silverstone facility.