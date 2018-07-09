Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Download your apps

All me
Global
Tickets Shop
Previous Next
Formula 1 / British GP / Breaking news

Raikkonen just "messed up" in Hamilton clash, says Rosberg

shares
comments
Raikkonen just
Jonathan Noble
By: Jonathan Noble
Jul 9, 2018, 2:28 PM

Former world champion Nico Rosberg thinks it is rubbish to suggest that there was anything deliberate about Kimi Raikkonen's clash with Lewis Hamilton at the British Grand Prix.

While comments from Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes made in the heat of the moment after the Silverstone race stirred up the idea that the first lap collision could have been on purpose, Rosberg thinks that the incident was simply down to Raikkonen messing up.

Rosberg says that the fact that Ferrari did not impose team orders in Austria to drop Raikkonen behind Vettel was a clear sign that the Finn is not out there just driving to help him teammate to the title.

 

Speaking on his own video blog on YouTube, Rosberg said about whether or not Raikkonen hit Hamilton on purpose: "The answer is pretty simple. 100 percent not on purpose.

"We also saw that in Austria because even there, Kimi is not driving for Sebastian. In Austria, Kimi was second and Sebastian third and there was no letting Sebastian past at all. They didn't even consider that.

"Kimi is driving for his own thing. Kimi was out there and just completely messed it up, braked way too late, locked up and torpedoed into Lewis.

"It is unusual for Kimi because usually those kind of things don't happen to him. So a bit strange. But definitely not on purpose, and well deserved to get a 10-second penalty and two points."

Despite Hamilton making insinuations about Ferrari's 'tactics' on the podium after the British GP, he clarified on Monday that he now accepted Raikkonen's apology and had perhaps been 'dumb' to suggest anything else.

"Kimi said sorry and I accept it and we move on," he wrote on Instagram. "It was a racing incident and nothing more.

"Sometimes we say dumb shit and we learn from it."

Next Formula 1 article
Austria tyre "shock" triggered Renault's Silverstone strategy

Previous article

Austria tyre "shock" triggered Renault's Silverstone strategy

Next article

Hamilton accepts Raikkonen clash a racing incident

Hamilton accepts Raikkonen clash a racing incident

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event British GP
Location Silverstone
Drivers Kimi Raikkonen Shop Now , Lewis Hamilton Shop Now
Teams Ferrari Shop Now , Mercedes Shop Now
Author Jonathan Noble
Article type Breaking news

Red zone: trending stories

Renault responds to Horner's Hungary criticism
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Renault responds to Horner's Hungary criticism

Jul 30, 2018

Latest videos
A closer look at the F1 2018 game 02:31
Formula 1

A closer look at the F1 2018 game

Red Bull and Renault schism opens again 02:01
Formula 1

Red Bull and Renault schism opens again

Shop Our Store
Mercedes

Mercedes

Shop Now
Ferrari

Ferrari

Shop Now
Lewis Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton

Shop Now
Kimi Raikkonen

Kimi Raikkonen

Shop Now

News in depth
Latest F1 tech updates in post-Hungarian GP testing
Formula 1

Latest F1 tech updates in post-Hungarian GP testing

Strategy Report: How wet qualifying opened the door for Mercedes
Formula 1

Strategy Report: How wet qualifying opened the door for Mercedes

Vandoorne: Hungary shows things
Formula 1

Vandoorne: Hungary shows things "back to normal"

Leave Us Your Feedback
© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.