Raikkonen to take grid penalty after gearbox change
Kimi Raikkonen will take a five-place gearbox change at Monza following a heavy accident with his Alfa Romeo Formula 1 car in qualifying.
The Finn crashed at Parabolica on his first run in Q3, triggering a red flag that cost several other drivers their laps.
The hard rear end impact meant that the Swiss team had no choice but to change the gearbox for the race.
Raikkonen did not set a laptime and was thus left in 10th place, but he now goes back to 15th.
Due to several of those immediately behind him already having engine change penalties of those promoted a spot Antonio Giovinazzi, Kevin Magnussen, Daniil Kvyat, Romain Grosjean and George Russell.
"I paid the price for my mistake which is a bit of a shame as the car was behaving pretty well," said Raikkonen.
"There is a lot of damage so we have to see where I'll start tomorrow, but maybe the weather will help and in mixed conditions we can still get a good result.
"I'll definitely try my best to make up ground in the race."
Previous article
Perez to fit older-spec Mercedes engine after failure
Next article
Vettel given "benefit of doubt" over track limits in Q3
About this article
|Series
|Formula 1
|Event
|Italian GP
|Drivers
|Kimi Raikkonen Shop Now
|Teams
|Alfa Romeo
|Author
|Adam Cooper
Raikkonen to take grid penalty after gearbox change
Race hub
|Session
|Date
|
Local time
Your time
|Content
|FP1
|Fri 6 Sep
|
11:00
11:00
|
|FP2
|Fri 6 Sep
|
15:00
15:00
|
|FP3
|Sat 7 Sep
|
12:00
12:00
|
|QU
|Sat 7 Sep
|
15:00
15:00
|
|Race
|Sun 8 Sep
|
15:10
15:10
|
Trending
Schedule
- Formula 1
- MotoGP
- WEC
Powered by
|
19 SepTickets
|
26 SepTickets
|
10 OctTickets
|
24 OctTickets
|
31 OctTickets
|
14 NovTickets