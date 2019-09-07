Formula 1
Formula 1 / Italian GP / Breaking news

Raikkonen to take grid penalty after gearbox change

shares
comments
Raikkonen to take grid penalty after gearbox change
By:
Sep 7, 2019, 6:26 PM

Kimi Raikkonen will take a five-place gearbox change at Monza following a heavy accident with his Alfa Romeo Formula 1 car in qualifying.

The Finn crashed at Parabolica on his first run in Q3, triggering a red flag that cost several other drivers their laps.

The hard rear end impact meant that the Swiss team had no choice but to change the gearbox for the race.

Raikkonen did not set a laptime and was thus left in 10th place, but he now goes back to 15th.

Due to several of those immediately behind him already having engine change penalties of those promoted a spot Antonio Giovinazzi, Kevin Magnussen, Daniil Kvyat, Romain Grosjean and George Russell.

"I paid the price for my mistake which is a bit of a shame as the car was behaving pretty well," said Raikkonen.

"There is a lot of damage so we have to see where I'll start tomorrow, but maybe the weather will help and in mixed conditions we can still get a good result.

"I'll definitely try my best to make up ground in the race."

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Italian GP
Drivers Kimi Raikkonen Shop Now
Teams Alfa Romeo
Author Adam Cooper

