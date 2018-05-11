Ferrari to replace Raikkonen's engine after FP2 issue

Ferrari will change the engine in Kimi Raikkonen's car after the problem he suffered in the second practice session for Formula 1's Spanish Grand Prix.

Raikkonen's Ferrari emitted a puff of smoke on the run to the Turn 10 hairpin and he managed the coax it back into the pitlane with just under 40 minutes to go.

Ferrari has now confirmed it will replace his internal combustion engine, turbocharger and MGU-H ahead of tomorrow's final practice session and qualifying as a "precaution".

As it is the first time Raikkonen needs a replacement for any of those components, he does not face a grid penalty.

The changed components will be checked and could be introduced back into Raikkonen's pool of available parts this season.

Meanwhile, the FIA has confirmed that the drivers that retired from the Azerbaijan Grand Prix have fitted new gearboxes without penalty.

Valtteri Bottas, Daniel Ricciardo, Max Verstappen, Esteban Ocon all benefit from a fresh gearbox.

Nico Hulkenberg and Romain Grosjean had a new gearbox fitted during the Baku weekend before also retiring in the race.

They may use a new gearbox in Spain as well, which will kick off a new run of six consecutive events the component must complete.