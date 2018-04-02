Raikkonen answers your questions

The Iceman speaks out - yes, really, he does - on his favourite drink, stupid questions, and what he actually remembers about winning the world title...

Time, it's said, passes very quickly for those who wait. Not so for those waiting to secure an interview slot with either of Ferrari's world champion drivers, since those opportunities present themselves only rarely - and when they do, the window creaks open but fleetingly. Thus F1 Racing arrives for our brief encounter with Kimi Raikkonen armed with a wad of question cards, but mindful of Shakespeare's rumination on time's fickleness:

Time is like a fashionable host/That slightly shakes his parting guest by the hand/And with his arm outstretch'd, as he would fly/Grasps in the comer.