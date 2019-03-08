Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Raikkonen: Alfa Romeo position "a big mystery"

shares
comments
Raikkonen: Alfa Romeo position
By:
25m ago

Kimi Raikkonen says Alfa Romeo’s place in the Formula 1 pecking order is a “big mystery” after finding it tricky to explore his new car’s potential in pre-season testing.

The former Sauber entry appears to be in the thick of the midfield battle, although not quite at the front of it as the first week of pre-season had indicated.

Raikkonen said he had yet to find the limit of Alfa’s C38 but believes the team has the same unclear picture of the competitive order as the rest of the field.

“It’s a big mystery,” he said of his team’s position. “We’re going to give our best and see what we get in the first race and just work from there.

“We’re not 100% where we want to be, but if you asked anybody they’d probably say the same.”

Asked by Motorsport.com if he had been able to explore the car’s full potential, Raikkonen said: “I don’t think we are where we probably want to be, exactly.

“The conditions are always different to race weekends because of the cold weather, and we didn’t really push for the best lap time.

“We tried different tyres and we have things to learn from them also. It was a bit tricky to get a lap time out of the softer tyres.

“We’ll take what we learned here and go through them and see what warm weather, hopefully, in Australia changes.”

Raikkonen has joined Alfa after five years with Ferrari, reuniting the 2007 world champion with many of the personnel he worked with at Sauber back in 2001.

Despite increased investment over the last 18 months the Alfa/Sauber union is still very different to what Raikkonen enjoyed with his previous employer.

However, he believes the team has shown clear signs of “growing up”.

“It’s a smaller team, we have less resource on everything but I think they’ve done a good job,” said Raikkonen.

“It’s a solid package. We have quite a few things to improve but we can go and give a fight, see what we get from there.”

Though Alfa seemed to slip back in week two of testing, Raikkonen said there was “nothing negative” at the end of its pre-season work.

“I don’t know if we are fifth or we are 10th, I think it’s going to be quite close in the middle pack,” he said.

“If you do your job well you’re going to be much further up than if you have an off-day or don’t get everything right.

“We can only do the best we can and see what we get in the first race.”

Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing C38, leads Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF90

Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing C38, leads Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF90

Photo by: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images

Next article
Brawn wants all F1 teams involved in second Netflix series

Previous article

Brawn wants all F1 teams involved in second Netflix series
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Drivers Kimi Raikkonen Shop Now
Teams Alfa Romeo
Author Scott Mitchell

Red zone: trending stories

Raikkonen: Alfa Romeo position "a big mystery"
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Raikkonen: Alfa Romeo position "a big mystery"

25m ago
Sponsor calls top Supercars teams 'boring and predictable' Article
Supercars

Sponsor calls top Supercars teams 'boring and predictable'

Crutchlow fears Honda has lost its main Article
MotoGP

Crutchlow fears Honda has lost its main "weapon"

Latest videos
What Williams should do next after tech chief's exit 08:12
Formula 1

What Williams should do next after tech chief's exit

13h ago
Why it's hard to believe Renault's bold engine claims 09:50
Formula 1

Why it's hard to believe Renault's bold engine claims

Mar 6, 2019

News in depth
Raikkonen: Alfa Romeo position
Formula 1

Raikkonen: Alfa Romeo position "a big mystery"

Brawn wants all F1 teams involved in second Netflix series
Formula 1

Brawn wants all F1 teams involved in second Netflix series

What Williams's latest blow means for F1’s most beleaguered team
Formula 1

What Williams's latest blow means for F1’s most beleaguered team

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.