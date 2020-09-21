Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
British GP
31 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
70th Anniversary GP
07 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
14 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
28 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
04 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Tuscany GP
11 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
25 Sep
FP1 in
3 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Eifel GP
11 Oct
Race in
20 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
Tickets
23 Oct
Next event in
31 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia-Romagna GP
31 Oct
Next event in
39 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Turkish GP
Tickets
13 Nov
Next event in
52 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Sakhir GP
04 Dec
Next event in
73 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
11 Dec
FP1 in
80 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Racing Point hires ex-Michael Jordan marketing chief

shares
comments
Racing Point hires ex-Michael Jordan marketing chief
By:

Racing Point has appointed Jefferson Slack, the former marketing chief for basketball star Michael Jordan and CEO of Inter Milan, as its new commercial managing director.

Slack is the latest big-name appointment at the Formula 1 team ahead of its rebrand as Aston Martin for 2021, when it will be joined by four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel.

Slack has more than 30 years experience across sports marketing and business, having previously served as the chief of Michael Jordan's marketing activities during the 1990s.

The American then moved into football, spending four years as the CEO of Italian football club Inter Milan, and went on to hold senior leadership positions at agencies such as Wasserman and IMG.

Slack's most recent motorsport experience comes via a commercial advisory role to Dorna, the commercial rights holder for MotoGP, but he will now join Racing Point with immediate effect as its new commercial chief.

He will bolster the senior management team at Racing Point, reporting directly to team principal and CEO Otmar Szafnauer.

"With the progress we have made this season on the track and with our upcoming relaunch as Aston Martin F1 Team, we have a unique opportunity to create an iconic new sports property that's at the forefront of Formula 1," said Racing Point team owner Lawrence Stroll.

"We are delighted to appoint Jefferson Slack to help us realise the full global commercial and marketing opportunities that lie ahead."

Slack called Racing Point "one of the most exciting commercial opportunities, not just in Formula 1, but in the whole of the sports industry".

He added: "We are looking to build an iconic new sports brand in Aston Martin F1 Team, and in the process we believe we will create a unique global marketing platform for other brands and partners.

"I am looking forward to working with Lawrence and Otmar, and building a world-class commercial and marketing team."

Racing Point is currently on-course for its most successful season in F1 to date, sitting fourth in the constructors' championship after nine races with one podium finish to its name.

The team will officially be rebranded as Aston Martin F1 Team for the 2021 season following Lawrence Stroll's investment in the British car firm earlier this year.

Related video

Hamilton should join Red Bull alongside Verstappen - Jordan

Previous article

Hamilton should join Red Bull alongside Verstappen - Jordan
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Teams Racing Point
Author Luke Smith

Trending Today

Hamilton should join Red Bull alongside Verstappen - Jordan
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Hamilton should join Red Bull alongside Verstappen - Jordan

Racing Point hires ex-Michael Jordan marketing chief
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Racing Point hires ex-Michael Jordan marketing chief

No quarantine hub for Bathurst 1000
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

No quarantine hub for Bathurst 1000

What McLaren's factory sale means for the future of the F1 team
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

What McLaren's factory sale means for the future of the F1 team

Albon avoids media speculation on his Red Bull F1 future
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Albon avoids media speculation on his Red Bull F1 future

Nurburgring to sell 20,000 tickets for Eifel GP
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Nurburgring to sell 20,000 tickets for Eifel GP

McLaren: No early driver swap while rivals face "disruption"
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

McLaren: No early driver swap while rivals face "disruption"

Toyota claims Le Mans hat-trick on LMP1 swansong
Video Inside
Le Mans Le Mans / Race report

Toyota claims Le Mans hat-trick on LMP1 swansong

Latest news

Racing Point hires ex-Michael Jordan marketing chief
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Racing Point hires ex-Michael Jordan marketing chief

Hamilton should join Red Bull alongside Verstappen - Jordan
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Hamilton should join Red Bull alongside Verstappen - Jordan

Nurburgring to sell 20,000 tickets for Eifel GP
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Nurburgring to sell 20,000 tickets for Eifel GP

F1 doesn’t need drama of tyre failures, says Symonds
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

F1 doesn’t need drama of tyre failures, says Symonds

Trending

1
Formula 1

Hamilton should join Red Bull alongside Verstappen - Jordan

1h
2
Formula 1

Racing Point hires ex-Michael Jordan marketing chief

52m
3
Supercars

No quarantine hub for Bathurst 1000

4
Formula 1

What McLaren's factory sale means for the future of the F1 team

5
Formula 1

Albon avoids media speculation on his Red Bull F1 future

Latest news

Racing Point hires ex-Michael Jordan marketing chief
Formula 1

Racing Point hires ex-Michael Jordan marketing chief

Hamilton should join Red Bull alongside Verstappen - Jordan
Formula 1

Hamilton should join Red Bull alongside Verstappen - Jordan

Nurburgring to sell 20,000 tickets for Eifel GP
Formula 1

Nurburgring to sell 20,000 tickets for Eifel GP

F1 doesn’t need drama of tyre failures, says Symonds
Formula 1

F1 doesn’t need drama of tyre failures, says Symonds

Albon avoids media speculation on his Red Bull F1 future
Formula 1

Albon avoids media speculation on his Red Bull F1 future

Latest videos

Factory Friday: Mike Elliott Answers Your Questions! 10:29
Formula 1

Factory Friday: Mike Elliott Answers Your Questions!

Interview: Sir Stirling Moss at Retromobile Car Show 2008 03:08
Formula 1

Interview: Sir Stirling Moss at Retromobile Car Show 2008

The 3 Banned 6-Wheeled F1 Cars 08:34
Formula 1

The 3 Banned 6-Wheeled F1 Cars

Valtteri Bottas: r/Formula1 Ask Me Anything 14:26
Formula 1

Valtteri Bottas: r/Formula1 Ask Me Anything

James Allison: r/Formula1 Ask Me Anything 15:23
Formula 1

James Allison: r/Formula1 Ask Me Anything

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.