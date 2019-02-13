Racing Point F1 launch new livery ahead of first full F1 season

The Racing Point F1 team have taken the covers off their first fully-painted car ahead of their first full season in the sport.

In a presentation at the Canadian National Autoshow in Toronto, a modified 2018 car was unveiled with an updated livery and fresh sponsors. Taking on new title sponsors, the full team name will be Sport Pesa Racing Point Formula One Team.

Their continued association with BWT means that they will keep the pink colour scheme, but the addition of fresh backers has added more decoration to the car.

The influence of betting company Sport Pesa means that their logo features prominently along with a blue background.

Racing Point took over Force India's entry on the F1 grid part-way through 2018, effectively saving what remained of the team.

Having had their points reset, they were forced to climb through the constructors' championship to salvage seventh place in the standings.

With the team defying previous expectations and continuing with the Racing Point name, they go into 2019 with the driver line-up of Sergio Perez and Lance Stroll, who moves from Williams.