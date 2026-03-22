Racing Bulls show off stunning special Japanese GP livery at Red Bull Tokyo Drift event
Racing Bulls has revealed a special Japanese Grand Prix livery inspired by Red Bull’s Spring Edition can, as the team looks to build on a promising start to the 2026 Formula 1 season
Racing Bulls JapaneseGP Livery
Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool
Racing Bulls has unveiled a striking special livery for the upcoming Japanese Grand Prix.
The team revealed the livery, which is inspired by the new Red Bull Spring Edition can, during a Red Bull Tokyo Drift night-time car meet and party on Saturday.
The design, made in collaboration with Japanese calligrapher Bisen Aoyagi, features a predominantly white design with cherry red accents and traditional Japanese shodo calligraphy.
"Working closely with Bisen Aoyagi, the focus was on movement and expression," the press release stated. "Her calligraphy runs across both the car and team kit, using bold brush strokes to reflect the rhythm and flow of racing. The 'Give You Wiiings' artwork sits across the kit, bringing together tradition and performance in a way that feels considered rather than decorative."
Both drivers, Liam Lawson and Arvid Lindblad, were present at the event, sporting the kit set to be worn by the team at the Suzuka Circuit.
The Japanese GP Collection has also been made available to fans. Four products are on offer: a 'New Era 9Forty Ash Cap' for £41; a Japanese GP 2026 Large Design Print for £79.95; a Japan Red Bull Spring Edition Replica T-Shirt for £79 and a quarter zip sweatshirt for £199.
After the first two rounds of the 2026 season, Racing Bulls sits sixth in the constructors' standings with 12 points. Lawson is currently ninth in the drivers' standings with eight points and his rookie team-mate Lindblad is 10th with four points.
Racing Bulls Japanese GP livery
Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool
After finishing the Chinese Grand Prix in seventh, Lawson said: "I'm really happy with our result today. To be honest, we didn't quite expect it, but our pace was strong towards the end. We had a poorly timed safety car, and at that moment, I thought our race might be over.
"It turned out to be a really enjoyable race, and we managed to pull off a few overtakes. Bringing it home in P7 feels great. Full credit to the team from a strategy standpoint, we did everything right this weekend and securing two-point finishes shows how well the team executed. We'll keep pushing to find a bit more speed for next week and the coming races, and hopefully we can fight even further up the grid."
Lindblad, who finished 12th at the Shanghai International Circuit, added: "It wasn't the easiest weekend for us. I had a good start and the race was going okay until the Safety Car came out. Unfortunately, that wasn't the ideal timing for our strategy as it was too early to pit onto the Mediums, so we were forced to stay out on the Hards. It was a different weekend compared to Melbourne.
"It was built differently, as this was a Sprint event on a new track for me, and with only a few laps completed during practice. There are definitely learnings I can bring forward, as well as things I can improve and look at together with the team before going to Japan."
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