Racing Bulls drivers fought hard at Spa, then shared an EasyJet flight home - what did they talk about?

You'd think Formula 1 drivers would travel exclusively by private jet or in business and first class. Well, that's not always the case for Red Bull's junior team pair Liam Lawson and Arvid Lindblad.

After the Spa weekend, Lawson shared a photo on social media showing the pair flying home on an EasyJet flight, sitting a few rows from the front alongside another passenger. Now, having made their way to the Hungaroring paddock, both confirmed that, unlike many of their rivals - who regularly treat their followers to pictures from private jets - they still regularly travel on commercial flights, including low-cost airlines.

For Lindblad, the reason is simple.

"I've not got much money, so I'm still going on the normal commercial flights," he said. "There's nothing wrong with that. I've done everything up till now. If I can save a bit of money, I might as well save some money even if I have more. So I'm very happy going on EasyJet."

Read Also: Formula 1 How Racing Bulls let a driver shootout decide who got its Spa F1 cooling upgrade

The two were booked close together by the team, with Lawson getting the window seat and Lindblad ending up in the middle.

"The team, they like to put us near each other," Lindblad explained. "One's not going to be in row one, the other in row 27. That's a bit rude. So we were meant to be 3D and 3F.

"The woman was very upset when I said I was in the aisle. I was just like, 'If you want to stay there, I can go in the middle seat.' So yeah, me and Liam were next to each other."

The pair had plenty to discuss on the flight after producing one of the closest fights of the Belgian Grand Prix.

Lindblad overtook his team-mate during the race after the two ran side by side through Eau Rouge and along the Kemmel Straight, with Lawson taking to the Les Combes run-off to avoid contact.

That battle naturally came up during the journey home.

"Yeah, we spoke about it," Lindblad said. "We honestly have a really good relationship. We raced hard in Spa, and as soon as we saw each other after the race, he told me, 'Well done' and 'Good race.' I thought that was really impressive from him.

"I've always tried to do the same. When I struggled in qualifying and he was in Q3, I told him, 'Well done' when I saw him.

"I think we've been getting that balance on and off track really good. When we're in the car, we fight hard. But off the track, we have a good relationship. We get along well. For sure, some of the TikTok challenges we do help that bond.

Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls, Arvid Lindblad, Racing Bulls Photo by: Andy Hone/ LAT Images via Getty Images

"So yeah, we did talk about it. In the end, when we're out of the car, we're normal guys. We don't really care."

Lawson also confirmed he didn't hold anything against his team-mate, despite needing to take avoiding action during the race.

"It was actually a really, really good fight," he said. "I don't know many cars that have gone side by side through Eau Rouge and carried on down the whole straight like we did.

"Last weekend, he was definitely quicker. It wasn't something I could really fight too hard against, honestly. He was going to drive away from me anyway. So it's all good."