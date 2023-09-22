Qatar is Aiming High as it Prepares to Welcome Back F1
Qatar has big ambitions to become a major force in Formula 1, just two years after hosting the sport for the first time.
Having successfully hosted MotoGP since 2004, Lusail International Circuit (LIC) was given the opportunity to stage F1 in November 2021 due to several races being lost because of the COVID pandemic.
Despite the course and facilities being developed for two-wheel racing, and the race being held at short notice, Qatar put on a great event and earned much praise from drivers and team bosses alike.
Now, as LIC prepares to welcome F1 back on the weekend of October 6-8, the circuit’s CEO, Amro Al Hamad, has outlined his ambitions to make the Qatar GP one of the best in the world.
He said: “Qatar has a proud record of staging major sporting events and has established itself as an important hub for sport. We always try to set the bar high, and our ambition is to not only be a motorsport leader for the region, but for the world.
“We have always been leaders in the field of organization and for hosting huge sports events in Qatar, and this is just a continuation of what we have delivered over the years.”
Despite the success of the 2021 event, which was won by Britain’s Lewis Hamilton, there were never plans to host F1 last year as Qatar was busy gearing up for the FIFA World Cup, where the country yet again showcased its capabilities with FIFA President Gianni Infantino describing the event as the best World Cup in history.
However, the new relationship between F1 and Qatar worked so well that it was agreed to make the event a long-term fixture on the calendar, with an initial 10-year deal starting this year.
Al Hamad added: “Being a host for the FIFA World Cup was wonderful for Qatar, but it was certainly not the end of the country’s sporting ambitions. People were wondering what is on for Qatar after the World Cup, and the answer is we will continue to attract the best sports stars, the best teams, and we will continue to stage amazing events.”
Hosting the F1 race at LIC provided an opportunity to showcase what Qatar and LIC have to offer to both F1 teams, drivers, and spectators. Hence, the fan facilities around the circuit were rebuilt entirely to provide the best experience for the fans and teams. “We took the opportunity to do a lot of renovation work and to upgrade a lot of aspects, not only for the competitors, but also for the spectators to enhance their race-day experience,” said Al Hamad.
“We asphalted the whole circuit, even though it was not required, and we installed new pit boxes. They were more suited to MotoGP specs but are now all to F1 specs.”
He added: “We also installed new sewage and rain drainage systems, even though it does not rain very often in Qatar, but we decided not to leave any stone unturned.
“The Paddock Club experience will be completely different this year, as will the fan zones, but the most special thing about Lusail is the floodlights, of course, and holding the race at night just adds to the occasion. We were the first to host a MotoGP race at night, and it proved very popular, so it has remained that way since 2007. The lights and the fast nature of the track help to create a fantastic spectacle. We have renovated the lighting over the years, and we now have a new LED sustainable system in place.”
Although the track was re-laid, it was felt there was no need to alter the layout of the circuit, even though it was initially designed for two wheels rather than four. Al Hamad added: “It is a very flowing and an extremely fast track, and the feedback we received from the drivers and teams after the 2021 race was excellent.
“It is a very safe circuit. It was built for MotoGP, so the run-off areas are completely different than what we are used to at other circuits. We have put a lot of effort into getting everything right for this year’s event, and I am eagerly looking forward to a great weekend.
“We delivered a very strong event in 2021 and I firmly believe we will put on an event better F1 this year. Everybody involved in the organization of the event is eagerly looking forward to the event; ticket sales have been great with the main grandstand and north grandstand quickly selling out; we have some exciting post-race entertainment lined up and I am confident the spectators will go home very happy.”
Verstappen: Red Bull F1 car "enjoyable to drive again" after Singapore struggle
Lawson set for Red Bull F1 role despite imminent Tsunoda deal
Latest news
