Subscribe
Previous / F1 Belgian GP: Verstappen tops sprint shootout from Piastri by 0.011s Next / Russell: Spa F1 sprint shootout "a total mess" for Mercedes
Formula 1 / Belgian GP News

Prost “saddened and distressed” over Alpine F1’s “huge mistake”

Four-time Formula 1 world champion Alain Prost says he is “saddened and distressed” by the “huge mistake” Alpine has made with its grand prix team.  

Jonathan Noble
By:
Alain Prost, Renault F1 Team

On a weekend when the French F1 outfit announced the exit of team principal Otmar Szafnauer and sporting director Alan Permane as part of a shake-up, Prost has voiced his dismay at what has become of the squad.  

The Frenchman, who was an advisor and non-executive director for the Renault/Alpine squad from 2015 until 2022, thinks that the French sportscar maker has made a critical error in allowing too much corporate influence. 

“I love this team, and I am saddened and distressed to see it in its current state,” he said in a lengthy interview with L’Equipe.   

“It deserves better and has everything it needs to succeed. I simply believe you need to rely on history to understand what went wrong.   

“If you look at the great success stories from the last 30 years, you will see a simple structure – unlike an industrial organisation chart – built around three or four strong personalities, coupled with a winning driver.”   

Pierre Gasly, Alpine A523, Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB19

Pierre Gasly, Alpine A523, Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB19

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Prost cited examples of Jean Todt working with Ross Brawn and Michael Schumacher at Ferrari, Mercedes having Toto Wolff, Niki Lauda and James Allison alongside Lewis Hamilton and Christian Horner and Adrian Newey’s alliance helping deliver titles for Red Bull with Sebastian Vettel and Max Verstappen.  

He also said that on all occasions, the parent companies were also run by CEOs who understood and supported the efforts of the F1 team – something he thinks is sorely lacking at Renault.  

“They knew the codes of F1, and had the necessary nimbleness and flexibility to let their people make the decisions,” he said.   

“Red Bull's decision not to partner with Porsche actually stems from this refusal to yield to those overly heavy decisions from the board, from people who don't know F1.   

“In my years at Renault, how many times did I hear in the hallways of the headquarters in Boulogne-Billancourt that F1 was a simple sport that could be managed from home by the men in place.   

“That was a huge mistake, as was proven with the last of the directors, Laurent Rossi, whom Luca de Meo let go a week ago.   

“Laurent Rossi is the best example of the Dunning-Kruger effect, that of an inept manager who thinks he can overcome his incompetence with his arrogance and his lack of humanity towards his people.   

“He was Alpine's boss for 18 months and thought he understood everything from the outset, yet that couldn't be further from the truth. His management stopped the momentum the team had built since 2016, achieving these podiums and that win.”  

The Dunning-Kruger effect relates to when a person’s lack of knowledge and skills in a certain area causes them to overestimate their own competence.  

While Alpine’s interim team principal Bruno Famin is convinced the squad has a plan in place to achieve success quickly in F1, Prost remains unconvinced.  

“Let's hope the decision that was made on Friday, with other people being replaced, will be a salutary shock to the team,” he said.  

“When you look back at Renault's success, you will find a man – Flavio Briatore – and a legendary driver – Fernando Alonso – supported by a management team [Patrick Faure, Louis Schweitzer] who, at the time, implemented this philosophy of quick decision-making by specialists.   

“It is amusing to see that F1 directors are often invited to conferences on management by major companies to speak about reactivity and flexibility. It rarely is the other way round…[of company managers being invited to speak about F1].”   

Additional reporting by Benjamin Vinel

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

F1 Belgian GP: Verstappen tops sprint shootout from Piastri by 0.011s

Russell: Spa F1 sprint shootout "a total mess" for Mercedes
Jonathan Noble More from
Jonathan Noble
Hamilton penalty harsh, says Wolff, as FIA explains decision

Hamilton penalty harsh, says Wolff, as FIA explains decision

Formula 1
Belgian GP

Hamilton penalty harsh, says Wolff, as FIA explains decision Hamilton penalty harsh, says Wolff, as FIA explains decision

A team in chaos or part of a masterplan? What’s going on at Alpine F1

A team in chaos or part of a masterplan? What’s going on at Alpine F1

Formula 1
Belgian GP

A team in chaos or part of a masterplan? What’s going on at Alpine F1 A team in chaos or part of a masterplan? What’s going on at Alpine F1

Why Formula 1’s “F2” teams are struggling to catch Red Bull

Why Formula 1’s “F2” teams are struggling to catch Red Bull

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Belgian GP

Why Formula 1’s “F2” teams are struggling to catch Red Bull Why Formula 1’s “F2” teams are struggling to catch Red Bull

Alpine More from
Alpine
Alpine F1 team in period of "pain and trouble" - Vowles

Alpine F1 team in period of "pain and trouble" - Vowles

Formula 1
Belgian GP

Alpine F1 team in period of "pain and trouble" - Vowles Alpine F1 team in period of "pain and trouble" - Vowles

Alpine was "not on same timeline" as Szafnauer on reaching F1 goals

Alpine was "not on same timeline" as Szafnauer on reaching F1 goals

Formula 1

Alpine was "not on same timeline" as Szafnauer on reaching F1 goals Alpine was "not on same timeline" as Szafnauer on reaching F1 goals

Alpine's new attempt to scale Le Mans heights

Alpine's new attempt to scale Le Mans heights

Prime
Prime
WEC
Alpine A424 presentation

Alpine's new attempt to scale Le Mans heights Alpine's new attempt to scale Le Mans heights

Latest news

Hamlin on modern NASCAR: "You adapt or you die"

Hamlin on modern NASCAR: "You adapt or you die"

NAS NASCAR Cup
Richmond II

Hamlin on modern NASCAR: "You adapt or you die" Hamlin on modern NASCAR: "You adapt or you die"

Mayer earns maiden Xfinity win in chaotic Road America finish

Mayer earns maiden Xfinity win in chaotic Road America finish

NSXF NASCAR XFINITY
Road America

Mayer earns maiden Xfinity win in chaotic Road America finish Mayer earns maiden Xfinity win in chaotic Road America finish

Da Costa slams Formula E officials after London podium loss

Da Costa slams Formula E officials after London podium loss

FE Formula E
London ePrix I

Da Costa slams Formula E officials after London podium loss Da Costa slams Formula E officials after London podium loss

Dennis: FE London race was "caving in against me" in hunt for title

Dennis: FE London race was "caving in against me" in hunt for title

FE Formula E
London ePrix I

Dennis: FE London race was "caving in against me" in hunt for title Dennis: FE London race was "caving in against me" in hunt for title

Is Leclerc due a Spa F1 reset?

Is Leclerc due a Spa F1 reset?

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Belgian GP
GP Racing

Is Leclerc due a Spa F1 reset? Is Leclerc due a Spa F1 reset?

Why the painful process of Mercedes' F1 B-spec shift isn't over yet

Why the painful process of Mercedes' F1 B-spec shift isn't over yet

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Belgian GP
GP Racing

Why the painful process of Mercedes' F1 B-spec shift isn't over yet Why the painful process of Mercedes' F1 B-spec shift isn't over yet

Why Formula 1’s “F2” teams are struggling to catch Red Bull

Why Formula 1’s “F2” teams are struggling to catch Red Bull

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Jonathan Noble

Why Formula 1’s “F2” teams are struggling to catch Red Bull Why Formula 1’s “F2” teams are struggling to catch Red Bull

The times that show how good Ricciardo's F1 return really was

The times that show how good Ricciardo's F1 return really was

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Alex Kalinauckas

The times that show how good Ricciardo's F1 return really was The times that show how good Ricciardo's F1 return really was

How does Red Bull's dominance stack up against other F1 greats?

How does Red Bull's dominance stack up against other F1 greats?

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

How does Red Bull's dominance stack up against other F1 greats? How does Red Bull's dominance stack up against other F1 greats?

Hungarian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Hungarian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Alex Kalinauckas

Hungarian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Hungarian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

How Verstappen's Hungary F1 qualifying pain was his race day gain

How Verstappen's Hungary F1 qualifying pain was his race day gain

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

How Verstappen's Hungary F1 qualifying pain was his race day gain How Verstappen's Hungary F1 qualifying pain was his race day gain

How Lando Norris is building up an empire outside F1

How Lando Norris is building up an empire outside F1

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

How Lando Norris is building up an empire outside F1 How Lando Norris is building up an empire outside F1

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe