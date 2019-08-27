Formula 1
British GP
11 Jul
-
14 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
German GP
25 Jul
-
28 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
Hungarian GP
01 Aug
-
04 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
Belgian GP
29 Aug
-
01 Sep
FP1 in
2 days
Italian GP
05 Sep
-
08 Sep
FP1 in
9 days
Singapore GP
19 Sep
-
22 Sep
FP1 in
23 days
Russian GP
26 Sep
-
29 Sep
FP1 in
30 days
Japanese GP
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
FP1 in
44 days
Mexican GP
24 Oct
-
27 Oct
FP1 in
58 days
United States GP
31 Oct
-
03 Nov
FP1 in
65 days
Brazilian GP
14 Nov
-
17 Nov
FP1 in
79 days
Abu Dhabi GP
28 Nov
-
01 Dec
FP1 in
93 days
Formula 1 / Special feature

Promoted: Ricciardo pitches for INFINITI Employee of the Month

shares
comments
Aug 27, 2019, 3:09 PM

Second time around is always harder – that’s what F1 ace Daniel Ricciardo learns when he bids to become Employee of the Month at an INFINITI dealership.

While Formula 1 is in summer-shutdown mode and most of his rivals are at the beach, Daniel swaps his fireproof overalls for a tailored suit in a new video by the Renault F1 Team’s technical partner. But the master of the ‘shoey’ is by no means a shoo-in as he hits the showroom floor.

Last time Daniel shot for Employee of the Month status, back in 2015, he found changing lightbulbs and making coffee in a Montreal INFINITI dealership tougher than going wheel to wheel with Lewis Hamilton.

This time around he’s determined to take a step up. No more cleaning floors and juggling refreshments: this time he plans to ace the sales targets and bring F1 pitstop methodology to the service bays.

This being Daniel, he comes armed with a dazzling grin, cheeky charm and total confidence – with a side order of competitive intensity. The question is: do the staff of the dealership know what they’ve let themselves in for?

Strap yourselves in for a bumpy ride as Daniel brings his own inimitable style to the worlds of service, marketing and people management. This might just change the car industry as we know it…

Can Daniel prove himself to be the ultimate team player? Can the service department compete with F1 mechanics? And what will the customers make of free donuts with every test drive? Find out now…

 

Series Formula 1

Drivers Daniel Ricciardo
Teams Renault F1 Team
Teams Renault F1 Team

