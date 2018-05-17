Promoted: Amber Lounge to celebrate 15-year anniversary at Monaco GP

A true icon of the Monaco Grand Prix, the Amber Lounge after party is all set to celebrate its crystal age with a bang. Over three unforgettable nights the exclusive nightclub will host exceptional live performances in a fully revamped interior.

Kicking off on Friday May 25 with the U*NITE charity fashion after party, Amber Lounge will welcome A-list celebrities including friends of the company. From the warm reception on arrival to the international bands, DJs and dancers all in attendance, Saturday Extravaganza and Sunday F1 Driver Post Race Party nights will attest that the club's 15-year anniversary is a roaring testimonial to its well-deserved success.

If you are yet to sample the delights of Amber Lounge Dining, a contemporary waterfront setting and majestic atmosphere, make sure you start your night on a perfect note.

There is no better place to watch the Monaco GP than onboard the Amber Lounge Celebrity superyacht berthed trackside in Port Hercule. Celebrities and VIP guests will experience the unparalleled exhilaration of the world famous race in protected privacy from the heart of the iconic circuit.

Our exclusive tri-deck is set to welcome well-known personalities including three F1 drivers: Stoffel Vandoorne, Esteban Ocon and Marcus Ericsson, in its enchanting surroundings. The Amber Lounge Celebrity Yacht is undeniably the spot to feel the thrill of the competition while indulging in splendid dining and unlimited champagne, as the world's best drivers fight for the F1 podium finish.

During the Fashion Show the celebrity and motorsport worlds will gather for a charity auction in aid of Jackie Stewart's Race Against Dementia foundation, an association dedicated to raising money to fund breakthrough and innovative dementia research.

This is always one of the highlights of the weekend, and one of the most eagerly anticipated events. Deeply committed to various charitable causes, Amber Lounge is proud to support this exceptional organisation for the second consecutive year.

A few years ago, as the legendary Grand Prix after-party followed Formula 1 to celebrate the return of F1 to Mexico after 23 years, it received an exceptionally warm welcome by Mexico City.

"We soon discovered there was much more to Mexico City than I had imagined before my first visit," said Sonia Irvine, Founder and CEO of Amber Lounge.

"The city blew me away with their warm hospitality and the level of service, and I've experienced the very best. I am beyond delighted to continue partnership with CDMX Mexico City, to promote together this magnificent luxury travel destination."

Mexico City is cosmopolitan and sophisticated, punctuated by a thriving arts scene, luxury hotels, and some of world's finest high-end dining experiences. That is why Amber Lounge Monaco is proud to present this re-enlivened holiday hotspot as this year's Luxury Destination Partner.

