Formula 1 / Portuguese GP News

Formula 1 Portuguese Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more

By:

Formula 1 travels to Portimao this weekend for the third round of the 2021 season. Here's how you can watch the Portuguese Grand Prix in your country.

Formula 1 Portuguese Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more

Seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton leads the championship by one point from Max Verstappen, with McLaren's Lando Norris an impressive third in the standings ahead of Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc.

Valtteri Bottas and Sergio Perez sit fifth and eighth respectively in the drivers' standings. 

When is the Formula 1 Portuguese Grand Prix

The 2021 Formula 1 Portuguese Grand Prix will be held at the Algarve Circuit in Portimao on May 2 at 15:00 local time (+1 GMT).

  • Date: Sunday, May 2, 2021 
  • Start time: 14:00 GMT / 15:00 BST / 16:00 CEST / 10:00 ET / 07:00 PT / 00:00 AEST (Sunday) / 23:00 JST / 19:30 IST

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the Formula 1 schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

2021 Formula 1 Portuguese session timings in different timezones

Session

GMT

BST

CEST

ET

PT

AEST

JST

IST

FP1

10:30

11:30

12:30

06:30

03:30

20:30

19:30

16:00

FP2

 14:00

15:00

16:00

 10:00

07:00

 00:00*

23:00

19:30

FP3

11:00

12:00

13:00

07:00

 04:00

21:00

 20:00

16:30

Qualifying

14:00

15:00

16:00

10:00

07:00

 00:00*

23:00

19:30

Race 

14:00

15:00

16:00

10:00

07:00

00:00*

23:00

 19:30

*+1 day

How can I watch the Portuguese Grand Prix?

Formula 1 is broadcast live in nearly every country around the world. 

Europe

  • Austria - Servus TV / ORF
  • Belgium - RTBF
  • Denmark - TV3 / TV3 Sport / Viasat
  • Finland - MTV
  • France - Canal+
  • Germany - Sky
  • Hungary - M4
  • Italy - Sky
  • Netherlands - Ziggo
  • Poland - Eleven Sports
  • Portugal - Eleven Sports
  • Spain - Movistar / DAZN
  • Sweden - Viasat
  • Switzerland - SRF / RSI / RTS
  • UK - Sky Sports F1

Americas

  • USA - ESPN
  • Canada - RDS / TSN / Discovery Velocity
  • Latin America - Fox Sports / ESPN

Asia

  • China - CCTV / Tencent / Guangdong TV
  • India - Star Sports
  • Japan - Fuji Television
  • Russia - Match TV
  • Turkey - S Sport
  • Rest of Asia - Fox Sports

Oceania

  • Australia - Fox Sports / Network 10
  • New Zealand - Spark Sports

Africa

  • Africa - SuperSport

Can I stream the Portuguese Grand Prix?

Viewers can subscribe to F1 TV in selected countries to stream the race on a device of their choice.

Sky Sports and Movistar also offer their own live streaming service in the UK and Spain respectively.

shares
comments

