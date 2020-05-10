When Porsche produced its biggest F1 flop

Despite its amazing history in sportscar racing, Porsche has only ever dabbled in single-seaters. A modified 550RS first appeared on the German Grand Prix grid in 1957, and some RSKs raced sporadically in '58 and '59.

Photo by: Porsche AG

The first attempt as a full works team was not without success – Dan Gurney finished third in the 1961 world championship and took a pole and a win in '62 (right), before the team withdrew.