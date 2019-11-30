Formula 1
Formula 1 / Top List

Gallery: F1 2019’s pole position winners

Australian GP: Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes

Australian GP: Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes
1/21

Photo by: Jerry Andre / Motorsport Images

Bahrain GP: Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Bahrain GP: Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
2/21

Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Chinese GP: Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes

Chinese GP: Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes
3/21

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Azerbaijan GP: Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes

Azerbaijan GP: Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes
4/21

Photo by: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images

Spanish GP: Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes

Spanish GP: Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes
5/21

Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

Monaco GP: Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes

Monaco GP: Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes
6/21

Photo by: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images

Canadian GP: Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari

Canadian GP: Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari
7/21

Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

French GP: Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes

French GP: Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes
8/21

Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Austrian GP: Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Austrian GP: Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
9/21

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

British GP: Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes

British GP: Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes
10/21

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

German GP: Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes

German GP: Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes
11/21

Photo by: Jerry Andre / Motorsport Images

Hungarian GP: Max Verstappen, Red Bull

Hungarian GP: Max Verstappen, Red Bull
12/21

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Belgian GP: Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Belgian GP: Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
13/21

Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Italian GP: Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Italian GP: Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
14/21

Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

Singapore GP: Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Singapore GP: Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
15/21

Photo by: Jerry Andre / Motorsport Images

Russian GP: Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Russian GP: Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
16/21

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Japanese GP: Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari

Japanese GP: Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari
17/21

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Mexican GP: Charles Leclerc, Ferrari*

Mexican GP: Charles Leclerc, Ferrari*
18/21

Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

(*Max Verstappen was fastest in qualifying, but incurred a 3-place grid penalty)

United States GP: Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes

United States GP: Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes
19/21

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Brazilian GP: Max Verstappen, Red Bull

Brazilian GP: Max Verstappen, Red Bull
20/21

Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Abu Dhabi GP: Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes

Abu Dhabi GP: Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes
21/21

Photo by: Joe Portlock / Motorsport Images

By:
Nov 30, 2019, 10:19 PM

The 2019 Formula 1 World Championship featured five different pole position winners across its 21 rounds, with Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton bookending the season in Australia and Abu Dhabi, but Charles Leclerc of Ferrari scored the most with seven starts from pole – although one of these was only after a three-place grid penalty for Mexican GP fastest qualifier Max Verstappen.

About this article

Series Formula 1
Author Charles Bradley

