Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Tickets
02 Jul
-
05 Jul
FP1 in
42 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
British GP
Tickets
16 Jul
-
19 Jul
FP1 in
56 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Tickets
30 Jul
-
02 Aug
FP1 in
70 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
27 Aug
-
30 Aug
FP1 in
98 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
Tickets
03 Sep
-
06 Sep
FP1 in
105 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
17 Sep
-
20 Sep
FP1 in
119 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
24 Sep
-
27 Sep
FP1 in
126 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
08 Oct
-
11 Oct
FP1 in
140 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
22 Oct
-
25 Oct
FP1 in
154 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
29 Oct
-
01 Nov
FP1 in
161 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
12 Nov
-
15 Nov
FP1 in
175 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
26 Nov
-
29 Nov
FP1 in
189 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Commentary

Podcast: The greatest F1 team – chief designer

shares
comments
May 21, 2020, 5:16 PM

Motorsport.com has launched a special seven-part series attempting to answer the question of what the line-up of the greatest Formula 1 team would look like.

A panel made up of 18 of the Motorsport Network's F1 experts from across the globe all voted for the individuals they believed were the absolute best in their respective fields, and this series looks at which names came out on top in each category.

With a race engineer locked in, our second instalment reveals the results of who has been voted as the best chief designer in F1's history and will be tasked with penning our world-beating car. The title of chief designer is an illustrious one, and the role requires the perfect blend of technical knowledge and creativity to solve the annual problem of how to design F1's fastest car.

Read Also:

Although many creative geniuses have come and gone, our experts worldwide have managed to get the wishlist down to three: Rory Byrne, Gordon Murray and Adrian Newey. All three designers have won F1 world championships with multiple teams, but only one can lead the design for F1's greatest-ever team.

Host Jess McFadyen is joined by Ben Anderson, Jake Boxall-Legge and technical illustrator Giorgio Piola to sift through F1's greatest design minds - and reveal our chief designer pick.

 

Later in the series, Jess and the team will unveil our team principal, technical director, sporting director and, of course, the two drivers to complete the ultimate F1 team.

Next article
Leclerc set for remake of controversial driving movie

Previous article

Leclerc set for remake of controversial driving movie
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1

Trending

1
Formula 1

Leclerc set for remake of controversial driving movie

2h
2
Formula 1

F1 driver market saga isn’t over yet - Grosjean

3
NASCAR Cup

Elliott, Busch clash would turn “ugly” in normal times – Jarrett

17m
4
Formula 1

Why Bottas didn’t win over Wolff at first sight

5
Formula 1

How a mistake helped create an F1 icon

Latest videos

When Star Wars came to Monaco 03:11
Formula 1

When Star Wars came to Monaco

Building the Greatest F1 Team | Episode 2: Chief Designer 30:37
Formula 1

Building the Greatest F1 Team | Episode 2: Chief Designer

Building The Greatest F1 Team | EPISODE 3: Sporting Director 20:01
Formula 1

Building The Greatest F1 Team | EPISODE 3: Sporting Director

Building the Greatest F1 Team | Episode 1: Race Engineer 26:54
Formula 1

Building the Greatest F1 Team | Episode 1: Race Engineer

#ThinkingForward with Mario Isola 34:01
Formula 1

#ThinkingForward with Mario Isola

Latest news

Podcast: The greatest F1 team – chief designer
F1

Podcast: The greatest F1 team – chief designer

Leclerc set for remake of controversial driving movie
F1

Leclerc set for remake of controversial driving movie

Racing Life before F1: Jarno Trulli
F1

Racing Life before F1: Jarno Trulli

Why Bottas didn’t win over Wolff at first sight
F1

Why Bottas didn’t win over Wolff at first sight

From rage to redemption: Ricciardo on his standout F1 moments
F1

From rage to redemption: Ricciardo on his standout F1 moments

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.