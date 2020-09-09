Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Styrian GP
10 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
17 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
British GP
31 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
70th Anniversary GP
07 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
14 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
28 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
04 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Tuscany GP
11 Sep
FP1 in
2 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
25 Sep
FP1 in
15 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Eifel GP
11 Oct
Race in
32 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
23 Oct
Next event in
43 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia-Romagna GP
31 Oct
Next event in
51 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Turkish GP
13 Nov
Next event in
64 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Sakhir GP
04 Dec
Next event in
85 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
11 Dec
FP1 in
93 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Italian GP / Breaking news

PODCAST: Why reverse grids wouldn't repeat Monza magic

shares
comments
PODCAST: Why reverse grids wouldn't repeat Monza magic

The reverse grid debate is alive and well in Formula 1 after a thrilling Italian Grand Prix that produced a shock winner in Pierre Gasly.

Ross Brawn revealed this week that the reverse grid sprint race concept will be revisited before next season, but would it really help create more moments of magic like we saw in Monza?

Two of our F1 experts Jonathan Noble and Christian Nimmervoll aren't convinced – and explain why on the latest episode of the Motorsport.com Podcast.

There's also a detailed breakdown of Gasly's emotional win, including whether he'd be able to succeed at Red Bull Racing if he got a second chance, and a close look at Ferrari's miserable showing on home soil.

 
Kvyat: "Worst case scenario" helped Gasly win at Monza

Previous article

Kvyat: "Worst case scenario" helped Gasly win at Monza

Next article

Wolff: Mercedes F1 team boss role "taking its toll"

Wolff: Mercedes F1 team boss role "taking its toll"
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Italian GP

Trending Today

The Ferrari model behind Alpine's F1 push
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

The Ferrari model behind Alpine's F1 push

Wolff says lack of engine modes hindered Monza fightback
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Wolff says lack of engine modes hindered Monza fightback

PODCAST: Why reverse grids wouldn't repeat Monza magic
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

PODCAST: Why reverse grids wouldn't repeat Monza magic

Vettel: No shortcuts to end Ferrari's "suffering"
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Vettel: No shortcuts to end Ferrari's "suffering"

Jade Edwards handed BTCC debut with Vauxhall team
BTCC BTCC / Breaking news

Jade Edwards handed BTCC debut with Vauxhall team

Stoner: MotoGP lacking "next level" with Marquez absent
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Stoner: MotoGP lacking "next level" with Marquez absent

The key questions about the Hamilton closed pit penalty
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

The key questions about the Hamilton closed pit penalty

Kvyat: "Worst case scenario" helped Gasly win at Monza
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Kvyat: "Worst case scenario" helped Gasly win at Monza

Latest news

Wolff: Mercedes F1 team boss role "taking its toll"
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Wolff: Mercedes F1 team boss role "taking its toll"

PODCAST: Why reverse grids wouldn't repeat Monza magic
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

PODCAST: Why reverse grids wouldn't repeat Monza magic

Kvyat: "Worst case scenario" helped Gasly win at Monza
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Kvyat: "Worst case scenario" helped Gasly win at Monza

Vettel: No shortcuts to end Ferrari's "suffering"
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Vettel: No shortcuts to end Ferrari's "suffering"

Trending

1
Formula 1

The Ferrari model behind Alpine's F1 push

2
BTCC

Jade Edwards handed BTCC debut with Vauxhall team

1h
3
Formula 1

Wolff: Mercedes F1 team boss role "taking its toll"

8m
4
Formula 1

Wolff says lack of engine modes hindered Monza fightback

5
Formula 1

PODCAST: Why reverse grids wouldn't repeat Monza magic

1h

Latest news

Wolff: Mercedes F1 team boss role "taking its toll"
Formula 1

Wolff: Mercedes F1 team boss role "taking its toll"

PODCAST: Why reverse grids wouldn't repeat Monza magic
Formula 1

PODCAST: Why reverse grids wouldn't repeat Monza magic

Kvyat: "Worst case scenario" helped Gasly win at Monza
Formula 1

Kvyat: "Worst case scenario" helped Gasly win at Monza

Vettel: No shortcuts to end Ferrari's "suffering"
Formula 1

Vettel: No shortcuts to end Ferrari's "suffering"

Why Renault's new 'car guy' CEO couldn't pull plug on F1
Formula 1

Why Renault's new 'car guy' CEO couldn't pull plug on F1

Latest videos

PETRONAS F1 Track Guide: Mugello First Laps 01:43
Formula 1

PETRONAS F1 Track Guide: Mugello First Laps

Onboard with Fisichella at Mugello 03:10
Formula 1

Onboard with Fisichella at Mugello

Grand Prix Greats – Italian GP best photos 03:05
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – Italian GP best photos

Starting grid for the Italian GP 01:01
Formula 1

Starting grid for the Italian GP

What the Williams family's departure says about the team's F1 future 05:00
Formula 1

What the Williams family's departure says about the team's F1 future

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.