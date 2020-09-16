PODCAST: Does Formula 1 have a restarts problem?

Drivers like Valtteri Bottas and Lewis Hamilton pointed the finger at the FIA, while F1 race director Michael Masi has defended the current procedure.

In this week's episode of the Motorsport.com Podcast, Andrew van Leeuwen, Charles Bradley and Oriol Puigdemont debate who was at fault – and whether F1 can learn from other categories to avoid future restart shunts.

They also cover a new winner and some potentially game-changing new technology in MotoGP, discuss Sebastien Bourdais' impending IndyCar return and unpack some shock silly season moves in NASCAR.