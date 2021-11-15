Tickets Subscribe
Previous / FIA didn't look at Verstappen F1 onboard before ruling out investigation Next / Mercedes: "Diplomacy has ended" after Brazil F1 "punches in the face"
Formula 1 / Brazilian GP Podcast

F1 Podcast: Reviewing the turbulent Brazilian GP

Lewis Hamilton recovered from exclusion from qualifying to win the Brazilian Grand Prix as the Formula 1 title fight between Mercedes and Red Bull continued at Interlagos.

In a turbulent weekend off-track that saw both Hamilton and championship rival Max Verstappen get summoned to the stewards, Mercedes emerged victorious as Hamilton completed an impressive fightback.

F1’s third sprint race weekend gave Hamilton the chance to charge from 20th to fifth on Saturday, and then went from P10 on the grid after an engine penalty to win the grand prix itself.

It involved another wheel-to-wheel battle with Verstappen, who sparked controversy with his defensive move against Hamilton at Turn 4, but was ultimately powerless to avoid defeat.

Recapping a busy weekend for F1 and analysing all of Sunday’s action, Ariana Bravo is joined by Luke Smith (Autosport F1 Reporter) and Jess McFadyen (Director of Digital Strategy, Motorsport Network) for the latest edition of the Autosport Podcast.

You can listen to the podcast using the player below, or via all good audio platforms including Spotify, Apple Podcasts and Google Podcasts.

FIA didn't look at Verstappen F1 onboard before ruling out investigation
FIA didn't look at Verstappen F1 onboard before ruling out investigation
Mercedes: "Diplomacy has ended" after Brazil F1 "punches in the face"

Mercedes: "Diplomacy has ended" after Brazil F1 "punches in the face"
Mercedes: "Diplomacy has ended" after Brazil F1 "punches in the face"
Mercedes: "Diplomacy has ended" after Brazil F1 "punches in the face"

F1 Podcast: Reviewing the turbulent Brazilian GP
F1 Podcast: Reviewing the turbulent Brazilian GP

FIA didn't look at Verstappen F1 onboard before ruling out investigation
FIA didn't look at Verstappen F1 onboard before ruling out investigation

F1 chassis crack caused Ricciardo's Brazil GP retirement
F1 chassis crack caused Ricciardo's Brazil GP retirement

Brazilian Grand Prix Driver Ratings Prime

Brazilian Grand Prix Driver Ratings

The final trial of F1's new sprint race format in 2021 delivered arguably its best spectacle yet, as the qualifying pace-setter surged from the back to a memorable win over the two events. Meanwhile, for others, it was a weekend to forget on the long-awaited return to Interlagos

Formula 1
9 h
How a Mercedes "Achilles' heel" cost Verstappen in Hamilton's masterclass Prime

How a Mercedes "Achilles' heel" cost Verstappen in Hamilton's masterclass

The qualifying exclusion which forced Lewis Hamilton to start from the back of the 2021 Interlagos sprint appeared to put Max Verstappen in the box seat for the Brazilian Grand Prix. But a common issue for Mercedes this year for once worked against the Red Bull ace, as Hamilton's rapid Mercedes stormed to a memorable comeback win

Formula 1
10 h
The hope and alarm Mercedes faces versus Red Bull in Brazil Prime

The hope and alarm Mercedes faces versus Red Bull in Brazil

Although Mercedes has been mired in controversy for much of Formula 1’s 2021 Interlagos weekend, it still ended the sprint race in an excellent position. There are signs it could be in for repeat glory in the grand prix, while others highlight major dangers that favour Red Bull

Formula 1
Nov 14, 2021
Why there's more to Hulkenberg's F1 legacy than Brazil glimpses Prime

Why there's more to Hulkenberg's F1 legacy than Brazil glimpses

OPINION: Opportunities to be in the right team at the right time passed Nico Hulkenberg by. BEN EDWARDS weighs up a career that should have delivered many more top-level laurels, and should be remembered for much more than his 2009 Brazil pole and 2012 lost win chance

Formula 1
Nov 13, 2021
The gamesmanship warning over F1's potentially title-deciding moments Prime

The gamesmanship warning over F1's potentially title-deciding moments

OPINION: Mercedes' decision to pit Valtteri Bottas towards the end of the Mexican Grand Prix to steal the fastest lap point from Max Verstappen created an intriguing subplot. While the pair's jostling for track position was all above board, it likely won't be the last time teams employ such tactics with championships at stake

Formula 1
Nov 11, 2021
The errors Verstappen isn't making when it matters in F1 2021 Prime

The errors Verstappen isn't making when it matters in F1 2021

OPINION: Max Verstappen is challenging for his first Formula 1 world title against a rival in Lewis Hamilton who has seven championships to his name. The Red Bull driver made a string of mistakes early in the year, but now appears to be peaking in high-pressured moments just when it really matters. This could be a key new strength in his quest for championship glory.

Formula 1
Nov 10, 2021
Why Red Bull's Mexico victory underlined a time-tested Newey strength Prime

Why Red Bull's Mexico victory underlined a time-tested Newey strength

Max Verstappen's dominant run to victory in the Mexican Grand Prix owed much to a brilliant first corner move - which as well as sublime skill, required him to have total trust in his machinery. The efficiency of Red Bull's aerodynamic package was a key differentiator between it and Mercedes on race day, and points to the continued impact of an F1 heavy-hitter

Formula 1
Nov 9, 2021
Mexican Grand Prix driver ratings Prime

Mexican Grand Prix driver ratings

The Mexican Grand Prix was a potentially significant weekend for the world championship, as Max Verstappen extended his points advantage for a third race in succession. But beyond his race-deciding first corner move, there were other noteworthy performances in the midfield, including from a soon-to-depart figure

Formula 1
Nov 8, 2021
