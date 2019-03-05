Pirelli reveals F1 team tyre choices for Australian GP

The Italian company will supply five compounds in 2019, compared to seven last year, and they will range from softest (C5) to hardest (C1).

For the season-opening race, Pirelli has chosen the C2, C3 and C4 compounds.

As was the norm last year, all teams have opted for the softest rubber as their preferred choice.

Champion outfit Mercedes, as well as rivals Ferrari and Red Bull, will have a total of nine sets of the C4 compound at their disposal for the Melbourne weekend.

All their drivers, except Ferrari's Charles Leclerc, have chosen a single set of the hardest rubber, with the Frenchman opting for two sets.

Renault is the only team that has maxed out on C4 tyres, with Racing Point and Williams the most conservative with eight sets of the softest rubber.

The 2019 season kicks off in Australia on March 15-17.