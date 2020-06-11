As outlined last week by F1's managing director of motorsport Ross Brawn, the hope is that changing the combination of the three available compounds between the two weekends at the same venue will force teams to do more track running at the second event, and add some strategic interest to the race itself.

After exploring the options, it was decided not to make a change for the first-double header in Austria.

However, it will happen at Silverstone, with the C1, C2, C3 combination used last year on hand for the British GP, followed by a switch to a softer range with the C2, C3 and C4 for the 70th Anniversary event on the following weekend.

In another change, the allocation for the Belgian GP has changed from the C1, C2, C3 used last year to C2, C3 and C4.

Both Austrian races will employ the C2, C3. C4 combination featured in 2019, as will Hungary and Italy.

Spain remains with the C1, C2, C3 used last year.

Pirelli F1 boss Mario Isola said: "With so many variables at the start of this delayed season, and a flexible calendar that doesn't leave much time to react to changing circumstances, it was agreed with the teams, the promoter and the FIA to announce the compound nominations for the first eight races this year all together."