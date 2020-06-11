Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Tickets
02 Jul
-
05 Jul
FP1 in
21 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Styrian GP
09 Jul
-
12 Jul
Next event in
27 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Tickets
16 Jul
-
19 Jul
FP1 in
35 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
British GP
Tickets
31 Jul
-
02 Aug
FP1 in
49 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
70th Anniversary GP
06 Aug
-
09 Aug
Next event in
55 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Tickets
13 Aug
-
16 Aug
FP1 in
63 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
27 Aug
-
30 Aug
FP1 in
77 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
Tickets
03 Sep
-
06 Sep
FP1 in
84 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
17 Sep
-
20 Sep
FP1 in
98 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
24 Sep
-
27 Sep
FP1 in
105 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
08 Oct
-
11 Oct
FP1 in
119 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
22 Oct
-
25 Oct
FP1 in
133 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
29 Oct
-
01 Nov
FP1 in
140 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
12 Nov
-
15 Nov
FP1 in
154 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
26 Nov
-
29 Nov
FP1 in
168 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Breaking news

F1 to mix up tyre compounds for Silverstone races

shares
comments
F1 to mix up tyre compounds for Silverstone races
By:
Jun 11, 2020, 3:34 PM

Formula 1 has followed through with the plan to change the tyre compound choices between the Silverstone double-header.

As outlined last week by F1's managing director of motorsport Ross Brawn, the hope is that changing the combination of the three available compounds between the two weekends at the same venue will force teams to do more track running at the second event, and add some strategic interest to the race itself.

After exploring the options, it was decided not to make a change for the first-double header in Austria.

However, it will happen at Silverstone, with the C1, C2, C3 combination used last year on hand for the British GP, followed by a switch to a softer range with the C2, C3 and C4 for the 70th Anniversary event on the following weekend.

In another change, the allocation for the Belgian GP has changed from the C1, C2, C3 used last year to C2, C3 and C4.

Read Also:

Both Austrian races will employ the C2, C3. C4 combination featured in 2019, as will Hungary and Italy.

Spain remains with the C1, C2, C3 used last year.

Pirelli F1 boss Mario Isola said: "With so many variables at the start of this delayed season, and a flexible calendar that doesn't leave much time to react to changing circumstances, it was agreed with the teams, the promoter and the FIA to announce the compound nominations for the first eight races this year all together."

Next article
Sainz will need to cope with Ferrari 'anxiety' - Barrichello

Previous article

Sainz will need to cope with Ferrari 'anxiety' - Barrichello

Next article

Grid build-ups could be abandoned as new safety option

Grid build-ups could be abandoned as new safety option
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Author Adam Cooper

Trending

1
Formula 1

Why F1's floor change could lead to unintended consequences

2
Formula 1

Grid build-ups could be abandoned as new safety option

48m
3
Formula 1

F1 to mix up tyre compounds for Silverstone races

1h
4
Esports

24 Hours of Le Mans Virtual: Drivers, cars, stream & more

5
MotoGP

MotoGP releases 13-round revised 2020 schedule

Latest videos

F1's Ugliest Cars 10:46
Formula 1

F1's Ugliest Cars

Robert Kubica’s finest hour with BMW Sauber 02:47
Formula 1

Robert Kubica’s finest hour with BMW Sauber

F1's Banned Whacky Wings 07:36
Formula 1

F1's Banned Whacky Wings

Grand Prix Greats – When Senna and Bellof starred in Monaco 03:27
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – When Senna and Bellof starred in Monaco

Grand Prix Greats – Michael Schumacher’s first Ferrari F1 win 03:15
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – Michael Schumacher’s first Ferrari F1 win

Latest news

Obituary: Porsche engine designer Hans Mezger, 1929-2020
Formula 1

Obituary: Porsche engine designer Hans Mezger, 1929-2020

Grid build-ups could be abandoned as new safety option
Formula 1

Grid build-ups could be abandoned as new safety option

F1 to mix up tyre compounds for Silverstone races
Formula 1

F1 to mix up tyre compounds for Silverstone races

Sainz will need to cope with Ferrari 'anxiety' - Barrichello
Formula 1

Sainz will need to cope with Ferrari 'anxiety' - Barrichello

How Alesi battled tears to take his only F1 win
Formula 1

How Alesi battled tears to take his only F1 win

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.