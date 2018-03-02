Global
Pirelli reveals teams, dates for 2019 tyre testing

Red, soft, yellow, super soft, Pirelli tyres in a trolley rack
Stoffel Vandoorne, McLaren MCL33
Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team VF-18
Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team VF-18
Pascal Wehrlein, Mercedes AMG F1 W06 Hybrid with 2017 Pirelli tyres
Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari
Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF71H
By: Adam Cooper, F1 Reporter
02/03/2018 10:32

Pirelli has finalised its F1 tyre testing programme for the coming season, with all 10 teams contributing to the development of its 2019 slicks.

In addition, Ferrari, Mercedes and McLaren will also undertake some wet-weather running for the Italian company, split between Fiorano and Paul Ricard, which has a sprinkler system.

The schedule includes sessions that take place on the Tuesday/Wednesday immediately after the Chinese, Spanish, British, Japanese and Mexican GPs.

Brazil, which featured last year but was cancelled for security reasons after McLaren team members were targeted by robbers, has been dropped.

“We’ve defined the calendar with all the teams,” said Pirelli F1 boss Mario Isola. “It is good that we have been able to distribute one dry session to each team.

"We offered to test to all the teams, and all the teams replied in a positive way.

"Talking about wet tyres, we have less sessions, we have three teams who were also available to test on wets, and we allocated wet tests to these three teams.”

The usual tyre testing format applies, meaning the teams will run “blind", with no knowledge of what they are running, and no opportunity to test their own development parts.

Pirelli also prefers that teams use their race drivers, or experienced testers, if possible.

Full testing schedule

Date Tyre Track Teams
April 17-18 Slick Shanghai* Force India
April 19-20 Wet Fiorano Ferrari
May 15-16 Slick Barcelona

McLaren

Haas
May 30-31 Wet Paul Ricard Mercedes
June 14-15 Slick Vallelunga Toro Rosso
July 10-11 Slick Silverstone

Red Bull

Williams
September 5-6 Wet Paul Ricard McLaren
September 20-21 Slick Paul Ricard

Mercedes

Ferrari
October 9-10 Slick Suzuka Renault
October 30 Slick Mexico City Sauber

* To be confirmed

