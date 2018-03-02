Pirelli reveals teams, dates for 2019 tyre testing

Pirelli has finalised its F1 tyre testing programme for the coming season, with all 10 teams contributing to the development of its 2019 slicks.
In addition, Ferrari, Mercedes and McLaren will also undertake some wet-weather running for the Italian company, split between Fiorano and Paul Ricard, which has a sprinkler system.
The schedule includes sessions that take place on the Tuesday/Wednesday immediately after the Chinese, Spanish, British, Japanese and Mexican GPs.
Brazil, which featured last year but was cancelled for security reasons after McLaren team members were targeted by robbers, has been dropped.
“We’ve defined the calendar with all the teams,” said Pirelli F1 boss Mario Isola. “It is good that we have been able to distribute one dry session to each team.
"We offered to test to all the teams, and all the teams replied in a positive way.
"Talking about wet tyres, we have less sessions, we have three teams who were also available to test on wets, and we allocated wet tests to these three teams.”
The usual tyre testing format applies, meaning the teams will run “blind", with no knowledge of what they are running, and no opportunity to test their own development parts.
Pirelli also prefers that teams use their race drivers, or experienced testers, if possible.
Full testing schedule
|Date
|Tyre
|Track
|Teams
|April 17-18
|Slick
|Shanghai*
|Force India
|April 19-20
|Wet
|Fiorano
|Ferrari
|May 15-16
|Slick
|Barcelona
|
Haas
|May 30-31
|Wet
|Paul Ricard
|Mercedes
|June 14-15
|Slick
|Vallelunga
|Toro Rosso
|July 10-11
|Slick
|Silverstone
|
Williams
|September 5-6
|Wet
|Paul Ricard
|McLaren
|September 20-21
|Slick
|Paul Ricard
|
Mercedes
|October 9-10
|Slick
|Suzuka
|Renault
|October 30
|Slick
|Mexico City
|Sauber
* To be confirmed