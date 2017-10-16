Pirelli turns F1 tyres pink for United States GP

Pirelli is turning its ultrasoft tyres pink for the United States Grand Prix, as part of Formula 1's push to help breast cancer awareness.

With F1 planning a host of initiatives this weekend in Austin as a sign of support for the Susan G Komen breast cancer charity, Pirelli is doing its part too to help.

As a one-off, it has announced that the branding on its ultrasoft tyres will lose its regular purple colour and will instead be pink.

A short statement from the Italian tyre company said: "Pirelli is completely behind this key initiative, using its tyres to get the impactful message across.

"It's a symbol of solidarity and commitment, as well as a powerful reminder of the importance of the cause. So, this weekend, make sure you think pink."

The Susan G Komen organisation has helped raise $920 million (USD) since 1982, and now has a presence in more than 60 countries.