Formula 1 / Breaking news

Pirelli F1 boss Isola tests positive for COVID-19

Pirelli F1 boss Isola tests positive for COVID-19
By:

Pirelli Formula 1 tyre chief Mario Isola has tested positive for COVID-19 following the latest round of screening at the Turkish Grand Prix.

F1 issued a statement on Monday following the grand prix weekend at Istanbul Park announcing that Isola, who heads up the series' tyre supplier's activities at races, had contracted COVID-19 and tested positive on Sunday.

But F1 has said that all of Isola's close contacts have been traced and re-tested, and have all returned negative results.

"The FIA, Formula 1 and Pirelli can confirm that Pirelli Head of F1 and Car Racing Mario Isola has tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday 15 November at the Turkish Grand Prix," the statement reads.

"Mario returned a positive result during the regular Sunday COVID testing schedule.

"He is now isolating, and is asymptomatic and will adhere to the local medical guidelines.

"All close contacts have been declared, retested, and no further positive cases have been returned."

All F1 personnel entering the circuit are required to undergo a test at least every five days across grand prix events, in line with the FIA's COVID-19 protocols. They are also required to complete a test within 24 hours of entering the venue.

Isola is the second notable manager within the F1 paddock to have tested positive for COVID-19 in the last week. Acting Williams F1 team principal Simon Roberts tested positive last Wednesday, and opted not to travel to Turkey as a result.

The most recent update on COVID-19 testing figures was released by F1 and the FIA on Friday, which said there had been eight positive results in addition to Roberts out of 2,543 tests conducted.

Isola served on the frontline of the COVID-19 pandemic in his native Italy, having worked as a volunteer ambulance driver and paramedic for the last 30 years in addition to his motorsport duties and activities.

Isola regularly completed shifts in Milan at the height of the pandemic in Italy through spring, as well as completing fundraising for the volunteer ambulance service and helping to train future ambulance drivers.

Formula 1
Luke Smith

