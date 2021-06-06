Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Verstappen: Pirelli will blame debris for Baku F1 tyre blowouts Next / Haas: Mazepin move on Schumacher at finish line a ‘misunderstanding’
Formula 1 / Azerbaijan GP News

Pirelli believes Baku tyre blowouts were caused by debris

By:

Pirelli Formula 1 boss Mario Isola believes that the left rear tyres failures experienced by Max Verstappen and Lance Stroll in the Azerbaijan GP could have been the results of cuts caused by debris.

Stroll and Verstappen both suffered huge accidents on the straight after experiencing what appeared to be similar failures while running Pirelli's C3 tyre, which was the hard compoun in Baku.

Isola said a cut found on the left rear that came off Lewis Hamilton's car after the red flag indicated that a similar issue may have affected the other drivers, but in the world champion's case it had not compromised the construction.

Isola said that sudden deflations can often point to punctures caused by debris, as a structural failure would give more advanced warning.

However, Isola stressed that Pirelli hasn't ruled out anything yet, and that an investigation is already under way.

"Obviously we need to make an investigation, that is clear," Isola told Motorsport.com. "What I have collected so far are just preliminary indications. It was sudden deflation both for Lance and for Max, without any warning.

"It was on the rear left tyre, that is not the most stressed here, because it's the rear right. And the other point if we talk about wear, the most worn tyre is the front right. So it is not a matter of wear.

"Another element that is important is that we found on the rear left tyre of Lewis Hamilton, another cut, quite a big one. This was at the red flag, so in the same stint where Max crashed.

"The cars came, they dismounted the tyres to fit a new set, we checked the used tyres, and we found a cut on the rear left.

"Luckily, this cut was not cutting the construction. And that's why he didn't lose pressure. So we have evidence of another tyre with a cut.

"The other tyres that have been used during the same thing for 30, 32, 33 laps are not showing any evidence of a potential problem. This is what I know at the moment.

"The other step is that obviously we are air freighting the tyres to Milan tomorrow to analyse them as soon as possible. And find the real motivation that can be debris, or can be anything else."

Read Also:

Isola said he understood why Verstappen, Stroll and other drivers had expressed obvious concerns about the failures.

"It is almost impossible to design a tyre that is able to resist to any type of debris, if it is debris. If it is not debris, we have to consider our counter actions.

"But I fully understand that drivers crashing at that speed are worried, that is clear. I'm worried aware as well.

"I believe it was debris, because they didn't have any warning that there was something strange on the car, on the suspension, on the tyre, on the brake, nothing was giving any sign of failure. And it was a sudden failure.

"So considering the rear left is not the most stressed tyre, the cut we found on Lewis's tyre and so on, these are indications that are taking us in that direction.

"But we don't want to exclude anything because as Max said, these things shouldn't happen."

shares
comments

Related video

Verstappen: Pirelli will blame debris for Baku F1 tyre blowouts

Previous article

Verstappen: Pirelli will blame debris for Baku F1 tyre blowouts

Next article

Haas: Mazepin move on Schumacher at finish line a ‘misunderstanding’

Haas: Mazepin move on Schumacher at finish line a ‘misunderstanding’
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Azerbaijan GP
Author Adam Cooper

Trending

1
Formula 1

Why Verstappen's scepticism puts pressure on Pirelli to find answers

1h
2
Formula 1

Hamilton explains 'magic button' incident that led to restart off

23h
3
Formula 1

What is the Mercedes magic button and what does it do?

4h
4
MotoGP

Quartararo hit with penalty for MotoGP suit infringement

22h
5
Formula 1

Wolff: Mercedes form "unacceptable" in F1 title fight

7h
Latest news
10 things we learned from F1's 2021 Azerbaijan GP
Formula 1

10 things we learned from F1's 2021 Azerbaijan GP

12m
Why Verstappen's scepticism puts pressure on Pirelli to find answers
Formula 1

Why Verstappen's scepticism puts pressure on Pirelli to find answers

1h
Brawn: ‘Thrilling’ end to Baku bodes well for F1 sprint races
Formula 1

Brawn: ‘Thrilling’ end to Baku bodes well for F1 sprint races

1h
Vettel hopes Aston Martin can carry momentum after "rough start"
Video Inside
Formula 1

Vettel hopes Aston Martin can carry momentum after "rough start"

3h
What is the Mercedes magic button and what does it do?
Video Inside
Formula 1

What is the Mercedes magic button and what does it do?

4h
Latest videos
Formula 1: Pirelli expected to investigate blowouts 01:08
Formula 1
2h

Formula 1: Pirelli expected to investigate blowouts

Formula 1: Mercedes' 04:04
Formula 1
2h

Formula 1: Mercedes' "magic button" explained

Formula 1: Perez wins after drama for Verstappen, Hamilton 06:41
Formula 1
23h

Formula 1: Perez wins after drama for Verstappen, Hamilton

Formula 1: McLaren mourns the loss of shareholder Mansour Ojjeh 00:53
Formula 1
Jun 6, 2021

Formula 1: McLaren mourns the loss of shareholder Mansour Ojjeh

Formula 1 calendar changes due to COVID-19 03:12
Formula 1
Jun 5, 2021

Formula 1 calendar changes due to COVID-19

Adam Cooper More from
Adam Cooper
Gasly "doesn't have an answer" for improved Baku form Azerbaijan GP
Formula 1

Gasly "doesn't have an answer" for improved Baku form

Binotto leaves pit wall seat as Ferrari completes reshuffle Azerbaijan GP
Formula 1

Binotto leaves pit wall seat as Ferrari completes reshuffle

Why Britain's Ferrari-linked F1 hopeful is playing the waiting game Prime
Formula 1

Why Britain's Ferrari-linked F1 hopeful is playing the waiting game

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Azerbaijan Grand Prix Driver Ratings Prime

Azerbaijan Grand Prix Driver Ratings

An eventful weekend in Baku full of incident and drama lent the race result an unusual feel, as three drivers scored their first podiums of the year. But it wasn't the eventual race winner who scored top marks in our driver ratings

Formula 1
5h
How three drivers 'won' the Azerbaijan GP Prime

How three drivers 'won' the Azerbaijan GP

Formula 1's return to Baku after a year away had thrown up an eventful qualifying marred by four red flags, but the race appeared to be running to a familiar Red Bull vs Mercedes template entering the closing stages. That is, until a dramatic conclusion where victory was snatched away from two drivers, before landing in the lap of Sergio Perez

Formula 1
7h
The no-ego Williams ace foiled by 90s F1’s technology push Prime

The no-ego Williams ace foiled by 90s F1’s technology push

Racing drivers tend to have deep pockets and short arms, but not Riccardo Patrese, who used to treat his mechanics to sumptuous post-season dinners. NIGEL ROEBUCK looks at the career of a true gentleman

Formula 1
Jun 6, 2021
How two 25-year-old masterpieces shaped F1 gaming forever Prime

How two 25-year-old masterpieces shaped F1 gaming forever

Gamers today are spoiled for choice with the array of titles on offer that allow them to experience hyper-realistic representations of cars and tracks in the virtual world. Much of the credit for this should go to two 1996 titles that paved the way for what was to come

Formula 1
Jun 5, 2021
Why Mercedes' "worst Friday" leaves it behind Alfa in Baku Prime

Why Mercedes' "worst Friday" leaves it behind Alfa in Baku

As Red Bull looked in dominant form during Friday practice for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix on Friday, title rival Mercedes was left with a lot of head scratching to do after finding itself behind a number of other teams on one-lap pace – which could have big ramifications come raceday

Formula 1
Jun 4, 2021
Why F1 shouldn't be too rigid about flexi-wings Prime

Why F1 shouldn't be too rigid about flexi-wings

The FIA is set to crack down on 'flexi-wings' in Formula 1, drawing criticism from many of the teams that will have to change their designs as a result at considerable expense. But our columnist argues that shutting down such avenues may not be in F1's interest when one byproduct would be a reduction in efficiency

Formula 1
Jun 3, 2021
The unsung star of F1 2021 so far Prime

The unsung star of F1 2021 so far

OPINION: The title fight between Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton has captivated Formula 1 fans this year, while McLaren and Ferrari drivers have also made it onto the podium. But look a little further back in the pack and you'll find a driver who has really shone in the first five races - even though he only has one result to show for it.

Formula 1
Jun 2, 2021
The politics-laden Ferrari that climaxed the Enzo era Prime

The politics-laden Ferrari that climaxed the Enzo era

Hampered by troubled development and Maranello politics, the F1-87 remains a landmark car. Stuart Codling examines the last Ferrari to win a grand prix during Enzo Ferrari’s lifetime.

Formula 1
May 29, 2021

Trending Today

Why Verstappen's scepticism puts pressure on Pirelli to find answers
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why Verstappen's scepticism puts pressure on Pirelli to find answers

Hamilton explains 'magic button' incident that led to restart off
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton explains 'magic button' incident that led to restart off

What is the Mercedes magic button and what does it do?
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

What is the Mercedes magic button and what does it do?

Quartararo hit with penalty for MotoGP suit infringement
Video Inside
MotoGP MotoGP

Quartararo hit with penalty for MotoGP suit infringement

Wolff: Mercedes form "unacceptable" in F1 title fight
Formula 1 Formula 1

Wolff: Mercedes form "unacceptable" in F1 title fight

10 things we learned from F1's 2021 Azerbaijan GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

10 things we learned from F1's 2021 Azerbaijan GP

Binotto leaves pit wall seat as Ferrari completes reshuffle
Formula 1 Formula 1

Binotto leaves pit wall seat as Ferrari completes reshuffle

Haas: Mazepin move on Schumacher at finish line a ‘misunderstanding’
Formula 1 Formula 1

Haas: Mazepin move on Schumacher at finish line a ‘misunderstanding’

Latest news

10 things we learned from F1's 2021 Azerbaijan GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

10 things we learned from F1's 2021 Azerbaijan GP

Why Verstappen's scepticism puts pressure on Pirelli to find answers
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why Verstappen's scepticism puts pressure on Pirelli to find answers

Brawn: ‘Thrilling’ end to Baku bodes well for F1 sprint races
Formula 1 Formula 1

Brawn: ‘Thrilling’ end to Baku bodes well for F1 sprint races

Vettel hopes Aston Martin can carry momentum after "rough start"
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Vettel hopes Aston Martin can carry momentum after "rough start"

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.