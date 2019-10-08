Formula 1
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Pirelli ready to nominate 2020 F1 tyres after final test

Pirelli ready to nominate 2020 F1 tyres after final test
By:
Oct 8, 2019, 4:22 PM

Pirelli says it is now in a position to nominate the 2020 specification of its Formula 1 tyres following a two-day test in Barcelona.

Ferrari, Red Bull and Mercedes took part in the test, which was the final chance for Pirelli to trial its 2020 constructions.

The contentious test had to be approved by the FIA World Motor Sport Council, as a change to the sporting regulations was required for it to take place.

Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel and Red Bull driver Alex Albon ran on Monday, completing 145 and 115 laps respectively.

On Tuesday, Mercedes reserve Esteban Ocon was the only F1 driver on track, covering 144 laps for a total of 404 over the two days.

Pirelli F1 boss Mario Isola said the test had allowed the Italian company to validate its data in order to nominate next year's tyres.

"We carried out plenty of running with the three top teams over two days, which enabled us to collect the data that we wanted," Isola said.

"As a result, we are now in a position to nominate the 2020 specification. Many thanks to all three teams and drivers that took part."

Pirelli also ran its 18-inch tyres in a Formula 2 car as part of its scheduled programme.

Formula 1
Pablo Elizalde

Race hub

Japanese GP

Japanese GP

10 Oct - 13 Oct
FP1 Starts in
2 days
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1 Fri 11 Oct
18:00
10:00
FP2 Fri 11 Oct
22:00
14:00
FP3 Sat 12 Oct
20:00
12:00
QU Sat 12 Oct
23:00
15:00
Race Sun 13 Oct
22:10
14:10
Latest results Standings

