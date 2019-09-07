Formula 1
Pirelli unveils prototype 18-inch F1 tyres

shares
comments
Pirelli unveils prototype 18-inch F1 tyres
By:
Sep 7, 2019

Formula 1’s prototype 18-inch wheels have been revealed at Monza, where ex-Ferrari driver Jean Alesi gave Formula 2’s equivalent their on-track public debut.

Pirelli will begin its testing programme with F1's 18-inch wheels at Paul Ricard next week with a mule car provided by the Renault team.

The 18-inch F1 wheels were revealed in a static display after Alesi's F2 demo run on Saturday.

F2 will switch to 18-inch wheels one year before F1 does in 2021.

Alesi regularly frequents the Formula 2 paddock as his son Giuliano competes in the the series for Trident Racing, and is also a member for the Ferrari Driver Academy.

F2's 18-inch wheels were revealed earlier this year and on-track testing has already begun. A development car has been running in private while the championship and Pirelli work out if any updates are needed to the cars next year, and how the size change will alter performance on track.

Ex-F2 driver and FDA pilot Antonio Fuoco has been helping to conduct the testing behind closed doors.

In its previous guise as GP2, the feeder series conducted a public demonstration of 18-inch wheels in 2015 in Monaco.

F1 has also tested bigger wheels before, when Lotus ran them at Silverstone in 2014.

Slider
List

Jean Alesi tests the new Pirelli 18 inch tyres for next season's F2 Car

Jean Alesi tests the new Pirelli 18 inch tyres for next season's F2 Car
1/8

Photo by: Joe Portlock / LAT Images

Jean Alesi tests the new Pirelli 18 inch tyres for next season's F2 Car

Jean Alesi tests the new Pirelli 18 inch tyres for next season's F2 Car
2/8

Photo by: Joe Portlock / LAT Images

Jean Alesi tests the new Pirelli 18 inch tyres for next season's F2 Car

Jean Alesi tests the new Pirelli 18 inch tyres for next season's F2 Car
3/8

Photo by: Joe Portlock / LAT Images

Jean Alesi tests the new Pirelli 18 inch tyres for next season's F2 Car

Jean Alesi tests the new Pirelli 18 inch tyres for next season's F2 Car
4/8

Photo by: Joe Portlock / LAT Images

Jean Alesi tests the new Pirelli 18 inch tyres for next season's F2 Car

Jean Alesi tests the new Pirelli 18 inch tyres for next season's F2 Car
5/8

Photo by: Steven Tee / LAT Images

Jean Alesi tests the new Pirelli 18 inch tyres for next season's F2 Car

Jean Alesi tests the new Pirelli 18 inch tyres for next season's F2 Car
6/8

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images

Jean Alesi tests the new Pirelli 18 inch tyres for next season's F2 Car

Jean Alesi tests the new Pirelli 18 inch tyres for next season's F2 Car
7/8

Photo by: Steven Tee / LAT Images

Jean Alesi tests the new Pirelli 18 inch tyres for next season's F2 Car

Jean Alesi tests the new Pirelli 18 inch tyres for next season's F2 Car
8/8

Photo by: Joe Portlock / LAT Images

