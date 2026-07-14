Pierre Gasly tests new A110 Future prototype with Duke of Richmond at Goodwood Festival of Speed

Pierre Gasly had the opportunity to get behind the wheel of Alpine's all-electric A110 Future prototype at the Goodwood Festival of Speed.

After arriving at the Goodwood estate just days after securing a double points finish for Alpine at the British Grand Prix with his team-mate Franco Colapinto, the Frenchman took the prototype up the famous hillclimb with the Duke of Richmond in the passenger seat.

"I'm so happy to be here," he said beforehand. "I came here a few years ago. To me, it's the most beautiful car event in the world, and it's great to be here with Alpine.

"I'm going to be testing this A110 Future for the first-ever time, an EV sports car. So, looking forward to the feeling. I'm just like a kid looking at every single car out there. It's incredible.

"It's a special A110 - the first EV sports car - the A110 Future. So, it's still a prototype. They told me to look after it, but I'm not very good at looking after cars. I'm more about pushing them. But I'll try my best.

"It's all about the lightness of Alpine and getting that racing feeling behind the wheel with the electric power."

Alpine has focused on weight distribution for the EV to maintain the nimble handling characteristics of the combustion-engine A110. The EV prototype features 800-volt cell-to-pack technology using high-energy-density cells to reduce weight and charging times.

The cells are split across two battery packs, which means the car can retain a 40/60 front-to-rear weight balance.

For his run up the hillclimb, Gasly was accompanied by the Duke of Richmond, who was seen holding on in the onboard broadcast footage. "It was a steady run. We got through the first corner in one piece. We were OK," the Duke said, before joking: "Well, I thought it was sensible [to hold on]. I thought it was probably a good plan. I had no helmet on."