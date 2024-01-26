Subscribe
Formula 1
News

Piastri: Momentum key after McLaren exceeded all F1 expectations in 2023

Oscar Piastri believes it is critical that McLaren carries its upward momentum into 2024 after the Formula 1 team’s turnaround last season “exceeded everyone’s expectations”.

Matt Kew
Author Matt Kew
Updated
Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL60

New team principal Andrea Stella and McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown admitted that 2022-23 winter development targets had been missed when the MCL60 challenger was launched. 

The car duly failed to score a point across the opening two weekends but led by a three-stage major update package, emerged as the most credible and consistent challenger to Red Bull. 

Speaking exclusively to Motorsport.com, F1 rookie Piastri - who won the Qatar Grand Prix sprint race - reckons the speed of the 2023 revival surpassed what anyone had predicted. 

"I've got complete confidence in [Stella], in Zak, in different parts of the business," he said.

"It's exceeded everyone's expectations of how quickly we've been able to turn things around.  

"For me, the impressive thing was I felt there was a very good base with the race team at the races. And then when we needed to make changes, we did, and it's worked.  

"The upgrades were able to deliver everything we hoped, in some cases more than we expected in certain situations. I didn't expect to be in this position so early in my time at McLaren… 

Oscar Piastri, McLaren, 2nd position, with his trophy

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Oscar Piastri, McLaren, 2nd position, with his trophy

"The numbers were as we expected, but we didn't expect it to vault us up so far.  

"Something we tried to keep in perspective at the start was, 'Yes, we're slow and near the back of the grid. But it's not actually going to take that much to get towards the front'." 

Given McLaren has signed off on a new wind tunnel, has poached high-ranking technical staff from Red Bull and Ferrari for 2024, plus does not have to develop and learn a new car concept for this season per Mercedes and Ferrari, the expectation is for the team to pressure Red Bull. 

Asked if McLaren will continue its upward trajectory to catch up to the runaway constructors' champion, or whether the development curve would flatten, Piastri replied: "The biggest thing is to continue the momentum. If you stand still, you're going backwards. 

"Of course, we don't know what the other teams have around us.  

"We're happier than we were at this point 12 months ago with how things are looking. But until you're on track with everyone else, you never quite know what it's going to be like… 

"The thing for us is, we still have pretty clear weaknesses [low-speed handling] compared to our competitors. It's just that we also have good strengths as well.  

"How those are going to balance up against each other is always difficult even for us to know. Every team has some sort of fluctuation at every circuit apart from Red Bull [at] Singapore."

shares
comments
Previous article Still "plenty of action" to get from ground effect F1 rules - Mercedes
Next article Haas to reveal F1 2024 livery next week
Matt Kew
More from
Matt Kew
Haas to reveal F1 2024 livery next week

Haas to reveal F1 2024 livery next week

Formula 1

Haas to reveal F1 2024 livery next week Haas to reveal F1 2024 livery next week

Why the 2026 rules expose the perils of F1’s road car quest

Why the 2026 rules expose the perils of F1’s road car quest

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

Why the 2026 rules expose the perils of F1’s road car quest Why the 2026 rules expose the perils of F1’s road car quest

Piastri explains why answers, not tantrums, key to F1 progress

Piastri explains why answers, not tantrums, key to F1 progress

Formula 1

Piastri explains why answers, not tantrums, key to F1 progress Piastri explains why answers, not tantrums, key to F1 progress

Oscar Piastri
More from
Oscar Piastri
The driving style secrets of F1's current stars

The driving style secrets of F1's current stars

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

The driving style secrets of F1's current stars The driving style secrets of F1's current stars

How Webber and Stella helped steer Piastri through his rookie F1 season

How Webber and Stella helped steer Piastri through his rookie F1 season

Formula 1

How Webber and Stella helped steer Piastri through his rookie F1 season How Webber and Stella helped steer Piastri through his rookie F1 season

Is McLaren yet to unlock Norris's full F1 potential?

Is McLaren yet to unlock Norris's full F1 potential?

Formula 1
McLaren livery unveil

Is McLaren yet to unlock Norris's full F1 potential? Is McLaren yet to unlock Norris's full F1 potential?

McLaren
More from
McLaren
Norris: Race wins, not F1 title, the realistic goal before 2026

Norris: Race wins, not F1 title, the realistic goal before 2026

Formula 1

Norris: Race wins, not F1 title, the realistic goal before 2026 Norris: Race wins, not F1 title, the realistic goal before 2026

Norris: Rival team talks quickly "shut down" before new McLaren F1 deal

Norris: Rival team talks quickly "shut down" before new McLaren F1 deal

Formula 1

Norris: Rival team talks quickly "shut down" before new McLaren F1 deal Norris: Rival team talks quickly "shut down" before new McLaren F1 deal

Why McLaren thinks its 2024 F1 car is already faster than the MCL60

Why McLaren thinks its 2024 F1 car is already faster than the MCL60

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
McLaren livery unveil

Why McLaren thinks its 2024 F1 car is already faster than the MCL60 Why McLaren thinks its 2024 F1 car is already faster than the MCL60

Latest news

Government cuts plunge 2024 Argentina MotoGP round into doubt

Government cuts plunge 2024 Argentina MotoGP round into doubt

MGP MotoGP

Government cuts plunge 2024 Argentina MotoGP round into doubt Government cuts plunge 2024 Argentina MotoGP round into doubt

Ferrari adds Bearman to F1 reserve roster for 2024

Ferrari adds Bearman to F1 reserve roster for 2024

F1 Formula 1

Ferrari adds Bearman to F1 reserve roster for 2024 Ferrari adds Bearman to F1 reserve roster for 2024

WRC Monte Carlo: Neuville leapfrogs Evans and Ogier to lead

WRC Monte Carlo: Neuville leapfrogs Evans and Ogier to lead

WRC WRC
Rally Monte Carlo

WRC Monte Carlo: Neuville leapfrogs Evans and Ogier to lead WRC Monte Carlo: Neuville leapfrogs Evans and Ogier to lead

DTM "seriously thinking" about restricting testing in 2024

DTM "seriously thinking" about restricting testing in 2024

DTM DTM

DTM "seriously thinking" about restricting testing in 2024 DTM "seriously thinking" about restricting testing in 2024

The driving style secrets of F1's current stars

The driving style secrets of F1's current stars

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

The driving style secrets of F1's current stars The driving style secrets of F1's current stars

Why F1 is largely a closed shop to new talent

Why F1 is largely a closed shop to new talent

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

Why F1 is largely a closed shop to new talent Why F1 is largely a closed shop to new talent

Can F1's Madrid street race avoid the fate of Valencia’s white elephant?

Can F1's Madrid street race avoid the fate of Valencia’s white elephant?

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

Can F1's Madrid street race avoid the fate of Valencia’s white elephant? Can F1's Madrid street race avoid the fate of Valencia’s white elephant?

Why the 2026 rules expose the perils of F1’s road car quest

Why the 2026 rules expose the perils of F1’s road car quest

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

Why the 2026 rules expose the perils of F1’s road car quest Why the 2026 rules expose the perils of F1’s road car quest

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2024 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe