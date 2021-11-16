Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs rewards
Download your apps
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Mercedes: "Diplomacy has ended" after Brazil F1 "punches in the face" Next / Antonio Giovinazzi to leave Alfa Romeo at end of 2021 F1 season
Formula 1 News

Piastri named Alpine F1 reserve driver for 2022

By:

Formula 2 series leader Oscar Piastri has been named Alpine's reserve driver for the 2022 Formula 1 season.

The deal is a continuation of the relationship between the 20-year-old and Renault/Alpine, Piastri having been part of the French manufacturer's academy system for some time.

The role will include an "extensive testing programme" to help prep Piastri for an F1 race seat in 2023.

“I’m super excited to be joining Alpine F1 Team as reserve driver,” said the Australian. “I’m looking forward to being much more involved with the team and contributing to its intended success next season.

“The reserve driver role is the next step towards my aim for a race seat in 2023, which is very exciting.

“I’ve proved myself in the junior formulas over the last couple of years and feel like I’m ready for Formula 1 now; along with the trackside experience at race weekends, we will put together a substantial test programme in order to keep developing myself to grow even more prepared for a race seat.

“I’m very thankful to Alpine for their support. We’ve enjoyed two very successful seasons together in the Academy and I’m grateful for the faith they’ve put in me for this next step with an eye on a bigger future.

“My focus now is finishing the Formula 2 Championship in the best possible way with Prema and I’m looking forward to being back in the car and pushing hard on track.”

Piastri currently leads the F2 standings in what his rookie season in the second tier, following an impressive Formula 3 title win in 2020.

His run of consecutive title success stretches back to 2019 when he secured the Formula Renault Eurocup crown.

Piastri will replace Daniil Kvyat in the Alpine reserve driver role.

“Oscar’s natural talent is clear to see, so we’re very proud and privileged to have him as part of our team as our Reserve Driver from next year,” said Alpine CEO Laurent Rossi.

“Not only does Oscar have the on-track skills, as demonstrated over the last couple of years in the junior categories, but also the maturity and composure that makes him really stand out from the rest.

“The next step will be to consistently attend grands prix to fully integrate with the race team, learn what is expected of an F1 driver and be ready for when the opportunity comes.

“Oscar’s graduation highlights the success of our Alpine Academy and underlines its strength as one of the best young driver programmes in motorsport. We look forward to seeing our young talents continue to blossom through the years to come.”

shares
comments
Mercedes: "Diplomacy has ended" after Brazil F1 "punches in the face"
Previous article

Mercedes: "Diplomacy has ended" after Brazil F1 "punches in the face"
Next article

Antonio Giovinazzi to leave Alfa Romeo at end of 2021 F1 season

Antonio Giovinazzi to leave Alfa Romeo at end of 2021 F1 season
Load comments
Andrew van Leeuwen More from
Andrew van Leeuwen
Supercars tweaks tyre pressure rules in Sydney Sydney IV
Supercars

Supercars tweaks tyre pressure rules in Sydney

Miller to race in Australian Superbike finale
Video Inside
Other bike

Miller to race in Australian Superbike finale

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Prime
Supercars

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Oscar Piastri More from
Oscar Piastri
Alfa Romeo boss downplays F1 2022 graduation for Piastri Turkish GP
Formula 1

Alfa Romeo boss downplays F1 2022 graduation for Piastri

Piastri to use 10-week F2 break to discuss future plans
FIA F2

Piastri to use 10-week F2 break to discuss future plans

How Piastri could be forced to spend 2022 on the bench Prime
FIA F2

How Piastri could be forced to spend 2022 on the bench

Alpine More from
Alpine
Aston Martin F1 boss Szafnauer set for shock switch to Alpine
Video Inside
Formula 1

Aston Martin F1 boss Szafnauer set for shock switch to Alpine

Alpine can take on Toyota after sorting WEC fuel mileage woes Bahrain II
WEC

Alpine can take on Toyota after sorting WEC fuel mileage woes

The trait displayed by F1’s newest winner to earn Alpine’s trust Prime
Formula 1

The trait displayed by F1’s newest winner to earn Alpine’s trust

Latest news

F1 chiefs admit work on Jeddah circuit will go "down to the wire"
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 chiefs admit work on Jeddah circuit will go "down to the wire"

Masi denies Red Bull favouritism over F1 rear wing changes
Formula 1 Formula 1

Masi denies Red Bull favouritism over F1 rear wing changes

Giovinazzi: When money rules F1 can be "ruthless"
Formula 1 Formula 1

Giovinazzi: When money rules F1 can be "ruthless"

Seidl: McLaren has to "face the reality" in F1 fight with Ferrari
Formula 1 Formula 1

Seidl: McLaren has to "face the reality" in F1 fight with Ferrari

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Giovinazzi's lack of progress has taken him out of the F1 game Prime

Why Giovinazzi's lack of progress has taken him out of the F1 game

With Guanyu Zhou taking the final seat left for the 2022 Formula 1 season at Alfa Romeo, incumbent Antonio Giovinazzi is out of a drive. Although Zhou's backing has helped sweeten the deal, Giovinazzi's F1 form has stagnated throughout his three years in the championship.

Formula 1
15 h
Brazilian Grand Prix Driver Ratings Prime

Brazilian Grand Prix Driver Ratings

The final trial of F1's new sprint race format in 2021 delivered arguably its best spectacle yet, as the qualifying pace-setter surged from the back to a memorable win over the two events. Meanwhile, for others, it was a weekend to forget on the long-awaited return to Interlagos

Formula 1
Nov 15, 2021
How a Mercedes "Achilles' heel" cost Verstappen in Hamilton's masterclass Prime

How a Mercedes "Achilles' heel" cost Verstappen in Hamilton's masterclass

The qualifying exclusion which forced Lewis Hamilton to start from the back of the 2021 Interlagos sprint appeared to put Max Verstappen in the box seat for the Brazilian Grand Prix. But a common issue for Mercedes this year for once worked against the Red Bull ace, as Hamilton's rapid Mercedes stormed to a memorable comeback win

Formula 1
Nov 15, 2021
The hope and alarm Mercedes faces versus Red Bull in Brazil Prime

The hope and alarm Mercedes faces versus Red Bull in Brazil

Although Mercedes has been mired in controversy for much of Formula 1’s 2021 Interlagos weekend, it still ended the sprint race in an excellent position. There are signs it could be in for repeat glory in the grand prix, while others highlight major dangers that favour Red Bull

Formula 1
Nov 14, 2021
Why there's more to Hulkenberg's F1 legacy than Brazil glimpses Prime

Why there's more to Hulkenberg's F1 legacy than Brazil glimpses

OPINION: Opportunities to be in the right team at the right time passed Nico Hulkenberg by. BEN EDWARDS weighs up a career that should have delivered many more top-level laurels, and should be remembered for much more than his 2009 Brazil pole and 2012 lost win chance

Formula 1
Nov 13, 2021
The gamesmanship warning over F1's potentially title-deciding moments Prime

The gamesmanship warning over F1's potentially title-deciding moments

OPINION: Mercedes' decision to pit Valtteri Bottas towards the end of the Mexican Grand Prix to steal the fastest lap point from Max Verstappen created an intriguing subplot. While the pair's jostling for track position was all above board, it likely won't be the last time teams employ such tactics with championships at stake

Formula 1
Nov 11, 2021
The errors Verstappen isn't making when it matters in F1 2021 Prime

The errors Verstappen isn't making when it matters in F1 2021

OPINION: Max Verstappen is challenging for his first Formula 1 world title against a rival in Lewis Hamilton who has seven championships to his name. The Red Bull driver made a string of mistakes early in the year, but now appears to be peaking in high-pressured moments just when it really matters. This could be a key new strength in his quest for championship glory.

Formula 1
Nov 10, 2021
Why Red Bull's Mexico victory underlined a time-tested Newey strength Prime

Why Red Bull's Mexico victory underlined a time-tested Newey strength

Max Verstappen's dominant run to victory in the Mexican Grand Prix owed much to a brilliant first corner move - which as well as sublime skill, required him to have total trust in his machinery. The efficiency of Red Bull's aerodynamic package was a key differentiator between it and Mercedes on race day, and points to the continued impact of an F1 heavy-hitter

Formula 1
Nov 9, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.