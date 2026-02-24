Oscar Piastri’s road to F1 2026: In pictures
The young McLaren star, now an F1 race-winning driver, starts the season as one of the early favourites for a maiden world drivers’ championship in 2026
Oscar Piastri, McLaren
Photo by: McLaren
With McLaren returning to consistent frontrunning form and a new regulation cycle reshaping Formula 1 in 2026, Oscar Piastri enters the season as one of the sport’s most composed young race winners.
Recognized early for his technical discipline and racecraft, the Australian rose rapidly through the junior ranks before navigating one of F1’s most public contract disputes, but he's now well-established at McLaren. 2026 represents the next defining chapter of Piastri’s rapidly rising career.
1. Born in Melbourne
Oscar Piastri, McLaren, 2026 F1 Pre-Season testing
Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images via Getty Images
Year: 2001
Born on 6 April 2001 in Melbourne, Australia, Piastri developed through domestic competition before committing to a European racing pathway.
2. European single-seater move
Oscar Piastri, TRS Arden
Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images
Years: 2017-2019
Relocating to Europe to pursue professional development, Piastri entered British F4 and began establishing himself in single-seater competition, quickly advancing to Formula Renault Eurocup.
3. Formula Renault Eurocup champion
Oscar Piastri, R-ace GP
Photo by: DPPI
Year: 2019
Piastri claimed the Formula Renault Eurocup title, marking his first major international championship success and confirming his long-term F1 potential.
4. FIA Formula 3 champion as a rookie
Oscar Piastri, Prema Racing
Photo by: Joe Portlock - Formula 1 / Formula 1 via Getty Images
Year: 2020
In his debut F3 season, Piastri won the championship at the first attempt, emerging as one of the category’s standout young drivers.
5. Formula 2 champion as a rookie
Oscar Piastri, Prema Racing
Photo by: Joe Portlock - Formula 1 / Formula 1 via Getty Images
Year: 2021
Back-to-back titles: Piastri secured the Formula 2 championship in his rookie season, joining a select group to win F3 and F2 consecutively.
6. Rookie of the Year recognition
Oscar Piastri, Johnny Herbert
Photo by: LAT Images via Getty Images
Year: 2021
Following multiple standout drives, Piastri earned Rookie of the Year at the Autosport Awards.
7. Alpine Academy & reserve role
Oscar Piastri, Alpine F1
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Getty Images
Year: 2022
After his junior titles, Piastri served as Alpine’s reserve driver, positioning him for a Formula 1 debut while gaining simulator and test experience.
8. Contract Recognition Board decision
Oscar Piastri
Photo by: Getty Images
Year: 2022
A highly public contract dispute between Alpine and McLaren concluded with Formula 1’s Contract Recognition Board ruling in Piastri’s favour, confirming his McLaren deal.
9. Formula 1 debut with McLaren
Oscar Piastri, McLaren
Photo by: McLaren
Years: 2022-2023
Piastri made his F1 debut with McLaren, stepping into a rebuilding team alongside Lando Norris.
10. First F1 points
Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-23, Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL60, Esteban Ocon, Alpine A523
Photo by: Lionel Ng / LAT Images via Getty Images
Year: 2023
At his home race in Melbourne, Piastri took his first F1 points.
11. Sprint breakthrough
Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL60
Photo by: Andy Hone/ LAT Images via Getty Images
Year: 2023
A standout Qatar sprint race performance delivered Piastri his first top-three result in F1 during his rookie campaign.
12. First grand prix podium
Lando Norris, McLaren, Zak Brown, CEO, McLaren Racing, Oscar Piastri, McLaren, Andrea Stella, Team Principal, McLaren
Photo by: Zak Mauger / LAT Images via Getty Images
Year: 2023
At Suzuka, Piastri claimed third place, his first F1 podium, as McLaren’s mid-season upgrade package transformed its competitiveness.
13. First F1 victory
Oscar Piastri, McLaren
Photo by: Mark Thompson / Getty Images
Year: 2024
Piastri captured his first grand prix win at the Hungarian Grand Prix, converting frontrunning pace into a breakthrough victory in his second F1 season.
14. McLaren’s frontrunning era
Oscar Piastri, McLaren
Photo by: Steven Tee / LAT Images via Getty Images
Years: 2024–2025
With McLaren consistently competing at the front, Piastri developed into a regular podium finisher and race winner within a renewed constructors’ challenge, delivering the papaya team back-to-back constructors’ championships in 2024-2025.
15. Emerging world drivers’ championship contender
Oscar Piastri, McLaren, Zak Brown, McLaren
Photo by: Steven Tee / LAT Images via Getty Images
Years: 2024–2025
As McLaren’s car performance strengthened, Piastri positioned himself among the sport’s next generation of title contenders. He finished the 2025 season with 7 wins and 13 podiums, both F1 records for Australian drivers.
16. Entering the 2026 regulation reset
Oscar Piastri, McLaren
Photo by: Guido De Bortoli / LAT Images via Getty Images
Year: 2026
With multiple seasons of experience and race victories secured, Piastri enters the new technical era as one of F1’s most composed young drivers.
