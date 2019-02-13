Sign in
Formula 1 / Top List

Gallery: Racing Point's new Formula 1 livery

Gallery: Racing Point's new Formula 1 livery
4h ago

With a new title sponsorship and a new livery, the Racing Point team launched its 2019 season in Canada. Check out all the photos from the event

Racing Point livery

Racing Point livery
1/16

Photo by: Racing Point

Racing Point livery

Racing Point livery
2/16

Photo by: Racing Point

Racing Point livery

Racing Point livery
3/16

Photo by: Racing Point

Racing Point livery

Racing Point livery
4/16

Photo by: Racing Point

Racing Point livery

Racing Point livery
5/16

Photo by: Racing Point

Racing Point livery

Racing Point livery
6/16

Photo by: Racing Point

Racing Point livery

Racing Point livery
7/16

Photo by: Racing Point

Racing Point livery with BWT logo

Racing Point livery with BWT logo
8/16

Photo by: Racing Point

Racing Point livery

Racing Point livery
9/16

Photo by: Racing Point

Racing Point 2019 livery

Racing Point 2019 livery
10/16

Photo by: Racing Point

Racing Point livery

Racing Point livery
11/16

Photo by: Racing Point

Racing Point 2019 livery

Racing Point 2019 livery
12/16

Photo by: Racing Point

Racing Point livery

Racing Point livery
13/16

Photo by: Racing Point

Racing Point livery

Racing Point livery
14/16

Photo by: Racing Point

Racing Point 2019 livery

Racing Point 2019 livery
15/16

Photo by: Racing Point

Racing Point 2019 livery

Racing Point 2019 livery
16/16

Photo by: Racing Point

Racing Point reveals livery and title sponsor

Racing Point reveals livery and title sponsor

Racing Point working on new factory for 2021

Racing Point working on new factory for 2021
About this article

Series Formula 1
Teams Racing Point

