Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Barcelona February testing / Top List

Gallery: The best images from Day 1 of F1 testing

shares
comments
Gallery: The best images from Day 1 of F1 testing
1h ago

Check out our selection of the best photos from Barcelona as Formula 1 returns to action for pre-season testing.

Slider
List

Haas VF-19

Haas VF-19
1/34

Photo by: Haas F1 Team

Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing, Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo Racing

Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing, Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo Racing
2/34

Photo by: Adam Cooper

Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team, Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team

Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team, Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team
3/34

Photo by: Andy Hone / LAT Images

Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team, Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team

Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team, Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team
4/34

Photo by: Andy Hone / LAT Images

Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing and Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo Racing

Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing and Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo Racing
5/34

Photo by: Andy Hone / LAT Images

Alfa Romeo Racing mechanics with the Alfa Romeo Racing C38 under covers

Alfa Romeo Racing mechanics with the Alfa Romeo Racing C38 under covers
6/34

Photo by: Carl Bingham / LAT Images

Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo Racing, Frederic Vasseur, Alfa Romeo Racing, Team Principal and Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing with the new Alfa Romeo Racing C38

Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo Racing, Frederic Vasseur, Alfa Romeo Racing, Team Principal and Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing with the new Alfa Romeo Racing C38
7/34

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images

Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing and Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo Racing with the new Alfa Romeo Racing C38

Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing and Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo Racing with the new Alfa Romeo Racing C38
8/34

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images

Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing, Frederic Vasseur, Alfa Romeo Racing, Team Principal and Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo Racing with the new Alfa Romeo Racing C38

Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing, Frederic Vasseur, Alfa Romeo Racing, Team Principal and Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo Racing with the new Alfa Romeo Racing C38
9/34

Photo by: Carl Bingham / LAT Images

Daniil Kvyat, Scuderia Toro Rosso STR14

Daniil Kvyat, Scuderia Toro Rosso STR14
10/34

Photo by: Andy Hone / LAT Images

Ferrari motorhome

Ferrari motorhome
11/34

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

SportPesa Racing Point F1 Team trucks and engineers rooms

SportPesa Racing Point F1 Team trucks and engineers rooms
12/34

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Williams Racing trucks and engineers rooms

Williams Racing trucks and engineers rooms
13/34

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Williams Racing trucks and engineers rooms

Williams Racing trucks and engineers rooms
14/34

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Carlos Sainz Jr, McLaren MCL34 and Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes-AMG F1 W10 EQ Power+

Carlos Sainz Jr, McLaren MCL34 and Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes-AMG F1 W10 EQ Power+
15/34

Photo by: Carl Bingham / LAT Images

Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team VF-19

Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team VF-19
16/34

Photo by: Carl Bingham / LAT Images

Alfa Romeo Racing motorhome

Alfa Romeo Racing motorhome
17/34

Photo by: Carl Bingham / LAT Images

Nico Hulkenberg, Renault Sport F1 Team R.S. 19

Nico Hulkenberg, Renault Sport F1 Team R.S. 19
18/34

Photo by: Carl Bingham / LAT Images

Daniil Kvyat, Scuderia Toro Rosso STR14

Daniil Kvyat, Scuderia Toro Rosso STR14
19/34

Photo by: Andy Hone / LAT Images

Daniil Kvyat, Scuderia Toro Rosso STR14

Daniil Kvyat, Scuderia Toro Rosso STR14
20/34

Photo by: Andy Hone / LAT Images

Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing

Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing
21/34

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Sergio Perez, Racing Point F1 Team RP19

Sergio Perez, Racing Point F1 Team RP19
22/34

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images

Sergio Perez, Racing Point F1 Team RP19

Sergio Perez, Racing Point F1 Team RP19
23/34

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images

Lando Norris, McLaren

Lando Norris, McLaren
24/34

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Sergio Perez, Racing Point F1 Team RP19

Sergio Perez, Racing Point F1 Team RP19
25/34

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images

Alfa Romeo Racing C38 front wing detail

Alfa Romeo Racing C38 front wing detail
26/34

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Alfa Romeo Racing C38 front wing detail

Alfa Romeo Racing C38 front wing detail
27/34

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing C38 in the garage

Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing C38 in the garage
28/34

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren MCL34

Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren MCL34
29/34

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren MCL34

Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren MCL34
30/34

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Daniil Kvyat, Scuderia Toro Rosso STR14

Daniil Kvyat, Scuderia Toro Rosso STR14
31/34

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Jo Bauer, FIA Technical delegate and Simone Resta, Alfa Romeo Racing Designer

Jo Bauer, FIA Technical delegate and Simone Resta, Alfa Romeo Racing Designer
32/34

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren

Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren
33/34

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes-AMG F1 W10

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes-AMG F1 W10
34/34

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Next article
Racing Point RP19 breaks cover in Barcelona F1 test

Previous article

Racing Point RP19 breaks cover in Barcelona F1 test

Next article

Red Bull adds Toyota Racing Series champ to junior team

Red Bull adds Toyota Racing Series champ to junior team
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Barcelona February testing

Red zone: trending stories

Live: Follow Barcelona F1 testing as it happens Barcelona February testing
Formula 1 / Livefeed

Live: Follow Barcelona F1 testing as it happens

3h ago
Gallery: The best images from Day 1 of F1 testing Article
Formula 1

Gallery: The best images from Day 1 of F1 testing

McDowell: Article
NASCAR Cup

McDowell: "My team doesn’t pay me to push Joey Logano to a win"

Latest videos
F1 testing: What we're looking forward to seeing at Barcelona 11:21
Formula 1

F1 testing: What we're looking forward to seeing at Barcelona

16h ago
Are tobacco companies making an F1 comeback? 13:21
Formula 1

Are tobacco companies making an F1 comeback?

Feb 15, 2019

News in depth
Drivers need to be 'kings' again, says ex-Pirelli F1 boss
Formula 1

Drivers need to be 'kings' again, says ex-Pirelli F1 boss

Red Bull adds Toyota Racing Series champ to junior team
Formula 1

Red Bull adds Toyota Racing Series champ to junior team

Gallery: The best images from Day 1 of F1 testing
Formula 1

Gallery: The best images from Day 1 of F1 testing

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.