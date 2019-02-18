Gallery: The best images from Day 1 of F1 testing
Check out our selection of the best photos from Barcelona as Formula 1 returns to action for pre-season testing.
Haas VF-19
Photo by: Haas F1 Team
Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing, Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo Racing
Photo by: Adam Cooper
Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team, Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team
Photo by: Andy Hone / LAT Images
Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team, Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team
Photo by: Andy Hone / LAT Images
Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing and Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo Racing
Photo by: Andy Hone / LAT Images
Alfa Romeo Racing mechanics with the Alfa Romeo Racing C38 under covers
Photo by: Carl Bingham / LAT Images
Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo Racing, Frederic Vasseur, Alfa Romeo Racing, Team Principal and Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing with the new Alfa Romeo Racing C38
Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images
Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing and Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo Racing with the new Alfa Romeo Racing C38
Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images
Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing, Frederic Vasseur, Alfa Romeo Racing, Team Principal and Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo Racing with the new Alfa Romeo Racing C38
Photo by: Carl Bingham / LAT Images
Daniil Kvyat, Scuderia Toro Rosso STR14
Photo by: Andy Hone / LAT Images
Ferrari motorhome
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
SportPesa Racing Point F1 Team trucks and engineers rooms
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Williams Racing trucks and engineers rooms
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Williams Racing trucks and engineers rooms
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Carlos Sainz Jr, McLaren MCL34 and Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes-AMG F1 W10 EQ Power+
Photo by: Carl Bingham / LAT Images
Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team VF-19
Photo by: Carl Bingham / LAT Images
Alfa Romeo Racing motorhome
Photo by: Carl Bingham / LAT Images
Nico Hulkenberg, Renault Sport F1 Team R.S. 19
Photo by: Carl Bingham / LAT Images
Daniil Kvyat, Scuderia Toro Rosso STR14
Photo by: Andy Hone / LAT Images
Daniil Kvyat, Scuderia Toro Rosso STR14
Photo by: Andy Hone / LAT Images
Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Sergio Perez, Racing Point F1 Team RP19
Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images
Sergio Perez, Racing Point F1 Team RP19
Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images
Lando Norris, McLaren
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Sergio Perez, Racing Point F1 Team RP19
Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images
Alfa Romeo Racing C38 front wing detail
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Alfa Romeo Racing C38 front wing detail
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing C38 in the garage
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren MCL34
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren MCL34
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Daniil Kvyat, Scuderia Toro Rosso STR14
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Jo Bauer, FIA Technical delegate and Simone Resta, Alfa Romeo Racing Designer
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren
Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images
Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes-AMG F1 W10
Photo by: Giorgio Piola
