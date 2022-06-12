Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Watch Shop rewards Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / Norris: "Tough decision" not to pass Ricciardo amid team orders Next / Ferrari lacking answers over F1 Azerbaijan GP engine problems
Formula 1 / Azerbaijan GP News

Perez: “Right call” not to fight Verstappen for Azerbaijan GP lead

Sergio Perez wants to understand why his pace dropped after the virtual safety car periods which meant he couldn’t compete against Red Bull Formula 1 teammate Max Verstappen for Azerbaijan Grand Prix victory.

Haydn Cobb
By:
Co-author:
Matt Kew
Perez: “Right call” not to fight Verstappen for Azerbaijan GP lead
Listen to this article

The Mexican driver led the early laps in Baku after beating polesitter Charles Leclerc off the line, but struggled to match the race pace of Verstappen after the first virtual safety car periods.

Perez suffered a similar dip in pace after a second virtual safety car period when Kevin Magnussen stopped on track for Haas, which led him to accept it was the “right call” not to fight Verstappen for victory.

“I need to understand it, right now it didn’t feel like I was hitting the tyres hard at the time [on the first stint], it was right up to the virtual safety car where we lost the pace,” Perez said.

“I think all the way to that stage things were looking right, things were looking OK, but it was mainly after the virtual safety car when we really dropped the pace massively.

“I am sure it is something related to it, we probably lost a bit of temperature on those tyres at that time, with some wear, so we have to understand that and what happened.”

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing, 2nd position, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 1st position, in Parc Ferme

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing, 2nd position, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 1st position, in Parc Ferme

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Perez lost the lead to Verstappen at the start of lap 15 when his teammate passed him into Turn 1, but the Mexican was unable to respond for the rest of the race and finished 20.8s off the win in second place.

“With Max, he was clearly a lot faster at that stage of the race so it was the right call not to fight as I didn’t have any pace at the time. So Max deserved to be ahead at that point,” he said.

“We also boxed too late [under the first virtual safety car] so there were a few things that played into the result today. But at the end of the day Max deserved the win because he was the faster car.”

Read Also:

Perez is also searching for answers about why Red Bull didn’t pit him under the first virtual safety car period to cover off Ferrari pitting Leclerc which he put down to “miscommunication” within the Red Bull team. The early stop gave Leclerc a net lead once both Red Bulls had stopped, but his advantage at the front lasted for one lap before he retired due to engine failure.

“There was some miscommunication with the virtual safety car, so we missed the opportunity to pit under it which was quite costly,” he said. “Then we hit a lot of degradation on that medium tyre after the virtual safety car.

“So there are a few things to understand from that today. Certainly today Max was quite a lot stronger in that phase of the race. It was mainly about bringing it home after the Ferrari issue.”

Perez was still able to pick up the bonus point for fastest lap later in the race, along with finishing runner-up to Verstappen, and moves up to second place in the F1 world drivers’ standings above Leclerc, 21 points behind his Red Bull teammate.

shares
comments
Norris: "Tough decision" not to pass Ricciardo amid team orders
Previous article

Norris: "Tough decision" not to pass Ricciardo amid team orders
Next article

Ferrari lacking answers over F1 Azerbaijan GP engine problems

Ferrari lacking answers over F1 Azerbaijan GP engine problems
Haydn Cobb More from
Haydn Cobb
Slow pitstop made Leclerc's "life much more difficult" in Canadian GP Canadian GP
Formula 1

Slow pitstop made Leclerc's "life much more difficult" in Canadian GP

Alonso went “all in” for F1 front row lap in Canada qualifying Canadian GP
Formula 1

Alonso went “all in” for F1 front row lap in Canada qualifying

Gregoire Saucy: How an outsider demolished a rank of F1 juniors Prime
Formula Regional European Championship

Gregoire Saucy: How an outsider demolished a rank of F1 juniors

Sergio Perez More from
Sergio Perez
Red Bull: Verstappen/Perez F1 lead swap in Azerbaijan GP not team orders Azerbaijan GP
Formula 1

Red Bull: Verstappen/Perez F1 lead swap in Azerbaijan GP not team orders

Perez: Early Red Bull F1 contract has relieved unnecessary stress Azerbaijan GP
Formula 1

Perez: Early Red Bull F1 contract has relieved unnecessary stress

How Perez shaded Verstappen in Monaco and earned new F1 contract Monaco GP Prime
Formula 1

How Perez shaded Verstappen in Monaco and earned new F1 contract

Red Bull Racing More from
Red Bull Racing
Marko: Red Bull is ‘dominating’ F1 but needs to address reliability
Formula 1

Marko: Red Bull is ‘dominating’ F1 but needs to address reliability

Verstappen: Red Bull F1 still "needs to improve" to fend off quicker Ferrari Canadian GP
Formula 1

Verstappen: Red Bull F1 still "needs to improve" to fend off quicker Ferrari

Would Leclerc have won in Baku had his Ferrari survived? Azerbaijan GP Prime
Formula 1

Would Leclerc have won in Baku had his Ferrari survived?

Latest news

Stroll still lacking confidence in unpredictable 2022 Aston F1 car
Formula 1 Formula 1

Stroll still lacking confidence in unpredictable 2022 Aston F1 car

Ocon: Silverstone F1 upgrades should boost Alpine’s form
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ocon: Silverstone F1 upgrades should boost Alpine’s form

Inside AlphaTauri’s Faenza F1 factory Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1

Inside AlphaTauri’s Faenza F1 factory

Aston Martin keen for Vettel to stay long-term as F1 talks loom
Formula 1 Formula 1

Aston Martin keen for Vettel to stay long-term as F1 talks loom

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Inside AlphaTauri’s Faenza F1 factory Prime

Inside AlphaTauri’s Faenza F1 factory

AlphaTauri’s mission in F1 is to sell clothes and train young drivers rather than win the championship – but you still need a cutting-edge factory to do that. Team boss Franz Tost takes GP Racing’s Oleg Karpov on a guided tour of a facility that’s continuing to grow.

Formula 1
7 h
Connecting two of Ferrari's favourite F1 sons: Villeneuve and Leclerc Prime

Connecting two of Ferrari's favourite F1 sons: Villeneuve and Leclerc

Gilles Villeneuve's exploits behind the wheel of a Ferrari made him a legend to the tifosi, even 40 years after his death. The team's current Formula 1 star Charles Leclerc enjoys a similar status, and recently got behind the wheel of a very special car from the French-Canadian’s career.

Formula 1
Jun 24, 2022
How a 30cm metal wire triggered open warfare in the F1 paddock Prime

How a 30cm metal wire triggered open warfare in the F1 paddock

Porpoising has become the key talking point during the 2022 Formula 1 season, as teams battle to come to terms with it. An FIA technical directive ahead of the Canadian Grand Prix and a second stay appearing on the Mercedes cars only served to create a bigger debate and raise tensions further

Formula 1
Jun 23, 2022
Does Max Verstappen have any weaknesses left? Prime

Does Max Verstappen have any weaknesses left?

Having extended his Formula 1 points lead with victory in Canada, Max Verstappen has raised his game further following his 2021 title triumph. Even on the days where Red Bull appears to be second best to Ferrari, Verstappen is getting the most out of the car in each race. So, does he have any weaknesses that his title rivals can exploit?

Formula 1
Jun 22, 2022
How F1's future fuels can shape the automotive sector Prime

How F1's future fuels can shape the automotive sector

In 2026, Formula 1 plans to make the switch to a fully sustainable fuel, as the greater automotive world considers its own alternative propulsion methods. Biogasoline and e-fuels both have merit as 'drop-in' fuels but, equally, both have their shortcomings...

Formula 1
Jun 21, 2022
The breakthrough behind Sainz's best weekend of F1 2022 so far Prime

The breakthrough behind Sainz's best weekend of F1 2022 so far

OPINION: Carlos Sainz came close to winning in Monaco but needed that race’s specific circumstances for his shot at a maiden Formula 1 victory to appear. Last weekend in Canada, he led the line for Ferrari in Charles Leclerc’s absence from the front. And there’s a key reason why Sainz has turned his 2022 form around

Formula 1
Jun 21, 2022
Why “faster” Ferrari couldn’t beat Red Bull in Canadian GP Prime

Why “faster” Ferrari couldn’t beat Red Bull in Canadian GP

On paper the Canadian Grand Prix will go down as Max Verstappen’s latest triumph, fending off late pressure from Carlos Sainz to extend his Formula 1 world championship lead. But as safety car periods, virtual and real, shook up the race Ferrari demonstrated it can take the fight to Red Bull after recent failures.

Formula 1
Jun 20, 2022
Canadian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Prime

Canadian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

Plenty of high scores but just a single perfect 10 from the first Montreal race in three years, as Max Verstappen fended off late pressure from Carlos Sainz. Here’s Autosport’s assessment on the Formula 1 drivers from the Canadian Grand Prix

Formula 1
Jun 20, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.